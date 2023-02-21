Tricol Biomedical Expands IP Protection with First New Patent for Gastrointestinal Hemostasis

Portland, OR, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted Tricol Biomedical, a global leader in innovating hemostasis and wound care solutions, a new patent (#11,564,673) for the company's modified chitosan dressing and its through-the-scope delivery in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to quickly control serious bleeding for up to 96 hours.

The patent – the first of its kind for Tricol Biomedical – will protect intellectual property surrounding this modified chitosan dressing designed to provide easy delivery with prolonged safe and effective use within the GI tract. Tricol's proprietary chitosan-based hemorrhage control platform, branded as Chito+™, has been demonstrated to control serious bleeding quickly and safely, with excellent maintenance of bleeding control.

"Prolonged bleeding in the upper gastrointestinal tract is a significant problem in the emergency room and in acute care settings," commented Christopher Rowland, President and CEO of Tricol Biomedical. "This patent, the first in a family of patents, protects a powerful new tool for use in GI hemostasis."

Recently recognized as a 2022 Top 10 Wound Care Solutions Company, Tricol has been a world leader in advanced acute wound care innovation for more than 20 years and is dedicated to expanding technologies, platforms, and applications to improve and save lives around the world. Through a strong scientific background, highly skilled team, and significant emphasis on research and development, Tricol has established itself as a global hemostasis devices company that continues to innovate and deliver on its mission to achieve zero preventable deaths due to blood loss. The company holds over 60 patents with its technology documented in over 30 clinical publications. Tricol manufacturers its life-saving Chito+™ hemostatic gauze and bandage families but is also focused on future implantable offerings with controlled dissolution, meaning they effectively control bleeding but then are dissolved sufficiently for the body to pass.

About Tricol Biomedical

Tricol Biomedical, a privately held medical device company dedicated to saving lives through innovative hemostatic and wound care solutions, is fully committed to life-saving innovation in bleeding control and wound care technology. Tricol Biomedical's proprietary Chito+™ products, such as the HemCon® and OneStopTM product lines, are designed to meet a variety of medical needs. These devices are used to stop bleeding from trauma and in a wide variety of medical procedures requiring bleeding management. The original HemCon® Bandage was designed in partnership with the U.S. Army to save the lives of soldiers who suffered traumatic injuries on the battlefield. In 2016, Tricol acquired the full HemCon® product line, which can be found today in hospitals, outpatient settings, emergency clinics, and by consumers at home, work, or school.

###

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive And Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44DK104564. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Christopher Rowland Tricol Biomedical 503-904-1164 Chris.rowland@tricolbiomedical.com