Wealth Management Platform Market Size Worth USD 6.29 Billion by 2029 | Research by Fortune Business Insights

Pune,India, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wealth Management Platform Market Size was valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.64 billion in 2022 to USD 6.29 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.



This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Wealth Management Platform Market Share, Forecast 2023-2029."

According to our analysts, during the mentioned period, the market is anticipated to make significant development owing to the surging desire to mechanize the wealth management procedure.

Key Industry Developments

Prometeia, an Italian wealth-tech management company has declared the unveiling of a Zurich office, which will operate as a functional headquarters for the Swiss market. For self-service users, Prometeia's digital wealth management platform presents HNWI-fixated advice models.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 6.29 Billion Base Year 2021 Wealth Management Platform Market Size in 2021 USD 2.37 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise, End-User, Wealth Management Platform Market Growth Drivers Increased Digitization and High Adoption of Automation to Propel Market Growth Lack of Awareness and Trust to Hamper Growth of Market













Key Takeaways

Wealth Management Platform Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 6.29 Billion in 2029

The wealth management platform enhances the confidence of bank clients, resulting in stronger engagement and increased willingness to invest.

Lack of awareness and trust to dampen growth in the wealth Management platform market.

The SMEs Segment in expected to dominate the global Wealth Management Platform Market during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Wealth Management Platform Market Size in North America was USD 839.3 Million 2021





Drivers and Restraints:

Improved Digitization and Great Adoption of Automation to Thrust Market Growth

The market is perceiving the agreement of digitalization and course automation that are in compliant with company rules, encouraging favorable benefits to the market. Several firms across the world are working on quickening digitalization, refining operational efficiency, and enhancing clientele connections.

Consequently, the implementation of commercial advisory and management solutions in numerous end-use industries is probable to fast-track.

Establishments may utilize wealth management tools to maintain track of dealings and administer their assets in a better way.

Amplified Acceptance of Cloud-based Solutions to Nurture Market Growth

The wealth management platform market is estimated to demonstrate average growth during pandemic. The market observed a sturdy growth rate as compared to 2020. Also, the bolstered implementation of cloud-based solutions is expected to develop the market towards a greater trail by 2022.

The prime companies comprised several business schemes to reorganize the business procedures.

Additionally, lack of attentiveness among organizations concerning the reimbursements of wealth management software is anticipated to strangle end-user growth.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Increasing Prominence of Service in Region

North America holds the largest wealth management platform market share and is projected to sustain its governance over forecast period. Wealth management services are turning to be extensively crucial in North America in order to appeal and retain successful retail users.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the quickest-increasing market during the forecast period. The region is predicted to present better prospects for economic consultants due to the surging utilization of digital platforms.

Europe is estimated to hold crucial market share in impending years. Europe's great net worth individual population and wealth have augmented promptly.

Competitive Landscape (2023-2029)

Groundbreaking Product Launches by Significant Players to Support Market Growth

The fundamental companies operating in the industry are often seen embracing numerous stratagems to foster their position in the market as dominating corporations. Among the abundant tactics available, companies are actively using strategies such as purchasing other firms to encourage the brand value among users. Another indispensable strategy is periodically launching pioneering products with a comprehensive review of the market and its users.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

SS & C Technologies, Inc. (U.S)

Fiserv Inc. (U.S.)

FIS (U.S.)

Profile Software (Europe)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

InvestEdge, Inc. (U.S.)

Temenos Headquarters SA (Europe)

InvestCloud (U.S.)

SEI Investments Company (U.S.)

Comarch SA (Europe)

Dorsum Limited (Europe)

Avaloq Group AG (Europe)





Major Table of Contents:

Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises SMEs By End-user (USD) Banks Trading Firms Investment and Management Firms Brokerage Firms Others (Asset Management Firms, and Others) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Wealth Management Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises SMEs By End-user (USD) Banks Trading Firms Investment and Management Firms Brokerage Firms Others (Asset Management Firms, and Others) By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

South America Wealth Management Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises SMEs By End-user (USD) Banks Trading Firms Investment and Management Firms Brokerage Firms Others (Asset Management Firms, and Others) By Country (USD) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Wealth Management Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises SMEs By End-user (USD) Banks Trading Firms Investment and Management Firms Brokerage Firms Others (Asset Management Firms, and Others) By Country (USD) United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Russia Benelux Nordics Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!

FAQ:

How big is the Wealth Management Platform Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 2.64 billion in 2022 to USD 6.29 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

How big is Wealth Management Platform Market In North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 839.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

