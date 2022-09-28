HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Azure Power Global (AZRE) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Azure Power Global Limited AZRE investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: June 15, 2021 - Aug. 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 31, 2022

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/AZRE

Contact An Attorney Now: AZRE@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Azure Power Global Limited AZRE Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint challenges Defendants' statements that Azure and each of its subsidiaries maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting and public disclosures.

These statements were allegedly false and misleading in that they omitted to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Azure's internal controls and procedures were not effective; and, (4) Azure received a credible whistleblower complaint alleging such misconduct.

Investors learned the truth on Aug. 29, 2022, when Azure announced that its CEO resigned after just 2 months on the job, that it received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential irregularities and misconduct by employees at a subsidiary-owned plant, and that during Azure's review of the whistleblower's allegations it discovered deviations from safety and quality norms and found evidence of project data manipulation.

This news sent the price of Azure shares crashing 44% lower on Aug. 29, 2022.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Azure concealed its internal control deficiencies," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Azure Power and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Azure Power should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email AZRE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

