MannKind Corporation to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation MNKD, a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on September 28-29, 2022.



The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on the Company's website at Events & Presentations or https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation MNKD focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.