CGG:Sercel Completes the Acquisition of ION's Software Business

Paris, France – September 12, 2022

CGG announced today that Sercel, its Sensing & Monitoring division, has completed the acquisition of ION Geophysical Corporation's ("ION") software business.

ION's software business includes:

Orca: a navigation system dedicated to streamers

Gator: a navigation system dedicated to OBN

Mesa: a set of tools for optimizing land and marine seismic crews

Marlin: a software for managing simultaneous marine operations, used for marine seismic crews, as well as for various other offshore operations and harbors

This acquisition enables Sercel to supplement its range of software and services, and opens further diversification opportunities in simultaneous marine operations, thanks to the Marlin software.

Sercel intends to operate the newly acquired technology as a business unit for the near future and product portfolio will be kept as it is.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO said: "We are delighted to bring ION's software technology and expertise onboard and welcome the teams to Sercel. This acquisition is an excellent opportunity for Sercel to broaden its offering and to continue to expand its diversification opportunities with value proven products such as Marlin. The software team also brings significant experience in designing, developing, supporting and selling software services and solutions, which Sercel can further leverage across its various other solution offerings."

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

Attachment