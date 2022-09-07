Sydney, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Orion Minerals Ltd ORN ORN has struck a deal with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa to advance its Okiep Copper Project in the Northern Cape. Click here

has struck a deal with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa to advance its Okiep Copper Project in the Northern Cape. Click here Lithium Australia Ltd ( LIT LMMFF 's wholly-owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has executed an agreement with LG Energy Solution (LGES) to process a minimum of 250 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), which equates to more than 5,000 energy storage systems. Click here

's wholly-owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has executed an agreement with LG Energy Solution (LGES) to process a minimum of 250 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), which equates to more than 5,000 energy storage systems. Click here Orthocell Ltd OCC has appointed Device Technologies Ltd (DVT) as exclusive distributor of Remplir™ for peripheral nerve repair across Australia and New Zealand. Click here

has appointed Device Technologies Ltd (DVT) as exclusive distributor of Remplir™ for peripheral nerve repair across Australia and New Zealand. Click here Strickland Metals Ltd STK continues to deliver on its gold and base metals exploration strategy at the Yandal and Earaheedy projects in WA. Click here

continues to deliver on its gold and base metals exploration strategy at the Yandal and Earaheedy projects in WA. Click here Imugene Ltd ( IMU IUGNF has welcomed Dr Jakob Dupont as a non-executive director, with Dr Dupont to bring his 20-plus years of experience in industry and academic drug development – specialising in oncology and other therapeutic areas – to the team. Click here

has welcomed Dr Jakob Dupont as a non-executive director, with Dr Dupont to bring his 20-plus years of experience in industry and academic drug development – specialising in oncology and other therapeutic areas – to the team. Click here archTIS Ltd has further expanded its contract with the Australian Department of Defence, extending the use of NC Protect from the Deployed Information Environment into other strategic areas in Defence. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( RCE RECEF will deliver the opening R&D address at the two-day World Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Congress 2022 taking place in Washington DC on 7-8 September 2022. Click here

will deliver the opening R&D address at the two-day World Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Congress 2022 taking place in Washington DC on 7-8 September 2022. Click here Alkane Resources Ltd ALK has uncovered a near-surface copper-enriched zone at Kaiser prospect within the Northern Molong Porphyry Project in Central West New South Wales, which the company believes has the potential to be a large, tier one gold-copper project. Click here

has uncovered a near-surface copper-enriched zone at Kaiser prospect within the Northern Molong Porphyry Project in Central West New South Wales, which the company believes has the potential to be a large, tier one gold-copper project. Click here Alchemy Resources Ltd ALY has inked two native title heritage agreements, spanning 17 exploration licences across the Karonie and Lake Rebecca projects in Western Australia. Click here

has inked two native title heritage agreements, spanning 17 exploration licences across the Karonie and Lake Rebecca projects in Western Australia. Click here Euro Manganese Inc ( EMN EMN EUMNF is preparing to commission the Chvaletice Project demonstration plant in the Czech Republic following the delivery of 12 containers over two shipments that delivered all modules of the plant. Click here

is preparing to commission the Chvaletice Project demonstration plant in the Czech Republic following the delivery of 12 containers over two shipments that delivered all modules of the plant. Click here Horizon Minerals Ltd HRZ has fielded some "excellent" new gold results from the 100%-owned Greater Boorara-Cannon project area 30 kilometres southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here

has fielded some "excellent" new gold results from the 100%-owned Greater Boorara-Cannon project area 30 kilometres southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here Latin Resources Ltd LRS has encountered more high-grade lithium during resource definition drilling at the Colina prospect in Brazil. Click here

has encountered more high-grade lithium during resource definition drilling at the Colina prospect in Brazil. Click here Lake Resources NL ( LKE LLKKF has appointed David Dickson to the role of CEO and managing director. Click here

has appointed David Dickson to the role of CEO and managing director. Click here St George Mining Ltd SGQ has opened higher on identifying significant exploration potential for lithium pegmatite mineralisation extending south from its high-grade Mt Alexander Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in the North-Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

has opened higher on identifying significant exploration potential for lithium pegmatite mineralisation extending south from its high-grade Mt Alexander Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in the North-Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here Prescient Therapeutics Ltd PTX has inked a strategic collaboration agreement with the largest cancer centre in the US, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, to create best-in-class, adaptable CAR-T cell therapies to treat blood cancers. Click here

has inked a strategic collaboration agreement with the largest cancer centre in the US, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, to create best-in-class, adaptable CAR-T cell therapies to treat blood cancers. Click here BlackEarth Minerals NL BEM has started a scoping study to assess the commercial viability of building a plant to process graphite fines from its Maniry Project in Madagascar into a battery anode material (BAM) suitable for use in lithium batteries. Click here

has started a scoping study to assess the commercial viability of building a plant to process graphite fines from its Maniry Project in Madagascar into a battery anode material (BAM) suitable for use in lithium batteries. Click here Global Health Ltd GLH has appointed experienced IT executive Martin Murnaghan as a non-executive director of its Singapore subsidiary Global Health (Australia) Pte Ltd. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com