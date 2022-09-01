Second quarter sales increased 11%

Record second quarter GAAP EPS of $3.49 and adjusted EPS of $3.61

Raises full-year sales and EPS guidance

Repurchased $30 million of stock in the second quarter

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended July 30th, 2022.

Consolidated net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 11% to $363 million compared to $329 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP basis increased to $3.49 compared to $3.05 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased to $3.61 compared to $3.24 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Tom Chubb, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased to be reporting record earnings for the sixth consecutive quarter. The strength of our brands, our products and our customer experiences fueled 14% comparable direct-to-consumer sales growth and expansion of our already robust gross margin. Favorable market conditions during the quarter included the continued return of the consumer to physical retail, the return to in-person work and social events, the growth in year-round population in many of our strongest markets and the rebound in leisure travel. All of these factors, which play to the strength of our portfolio of brands, continue unabated and augur well for the balance of the year."

Mr. Chubb concluded, "Outstanding results like these are only possible through the effort of outstanding people and we have a team that is second to none. We are grateful to each and every one of our associates for all that they do on behalf of our customers, our communities and in turn our shareholders."

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 versus Fiscal 2021

Net Sales by Operating Group Second Quarter ($ in millions) 2022 2021 % Change Tommy Bahama $ 244.0 $ 208.8 17 % Lilly Pulitzer 88.7 87.3 2 % Emerging Brands 29.9 22.8 31 % Lanier Apparel (exited) 0.0 8.5 nm Other 0.9 1.2 nm Total Company $ 363.4 $ 328.7 11 %

Full-price DTC comp sales increased 14% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Full-price retail sales of $135 million were 14% higher than the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Full price e-commerce sales grew 13% to $119 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



Outlet sales were $19 million, an 8% increase versus the second quarter of 2021.



Restaurant sales grew 6% to $27 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



Wholesale sales of $63 million were 17% higher than the second quarter of fiscal 2021, excluding $8 million of prior-period sales related to Lanier Apparel, driven by stronger orders this year.



Gross margin increased to 63.9% compared to 63.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. On an adjusted basis, gross margin increased to 64.6% compared to 64.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. These gross margin increases were despite a 50 basis points increase in freight costs.



SG&A was $163 million compared to $146 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, increasing primarily due to higher employment costs, advertising costs and other expenses to support sales growth.



Royalties and other operating income increased by 34% to $6 million with growth in royalties in both Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer.



Operating income increased to $75 million, or 20.7% of sales, compared to $68 million, or 20.7% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased to $78 million, or 21.5% of sales, compared to $72 million, or 22.0% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



The effective tax rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was 24.6% versus 24.1% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Inventory increased $58 million on a LIFO basis and $71 million, or 53%, on a FIFO basis compared to the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Inventory balances at July 30, 2022 represent a more normalized level after inventory levels were lower than optimal throughout fiscal 2021 when a stronger than expected rebound in consumer demand outpaced inventory purchases. Also, the inventory increase reflects: (i) the early receipt of an incremental $27 million of fall inventory to mitigate supply chain delays or disruptions, (ii) anticipated sales increases in the second half of fiscal 2022 and (iii) higher product costs. Compared to the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019, on a FIFO basis inventory decreased by 3% while the sales for the first half of fiscal 2022 were 23% higher than the first half of fiscal 2019.

As of July 30, 2022, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $186 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments versus $180 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in cash and short-term investments was driven by strong operating cash flows which exceeded capital expenditures, share repurchases and dividend payments. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit agreement during either the second quarter of fiscal 2022 or fiscal 2021.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share. The dividend is payable on October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2022. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

To date, the Company has repurchased approximately 970,000 shares, or over 5% of total shares outstanding, for $86 million at an average price of $89 per share under its December 7, 2021 $150 million share repurchase authorization and associated $100 million 10b5-1 trading plan. This consists of $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, $43 million in the first quarter of 2022, $30 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $5 million subsequent to quarter-end.

Outlook

For fiscal 2022, the Company raised its previously issued guidance. The Company now expects net sales in a range of $1.300 billion to $1.325 billion as compared to net sales of $1.142 billion in fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2022, GAAP EPS is expected to be between $9.68 and $9.93. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $9.85 and $10.10. This compares to GAAP EPS of $7.78 and adjusted EPS of $7.99 in fiscal 2021.

The Company initiated its guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, ending on October 29, 2022. The Company expects net sales to be between $270 million and $280 million compared to net sales of $248 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which included $4 million of Lanier Apparel sales. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to be in a range of $0.90 to $1.05 in the third quarter. This compares with EPS of $1.54 on a GAAP basis and $1.19 on an adjusted basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company's third quarter remains its smallest sales and earnings quarter due to the seasonality of its direct-to-consumer operations.

The Company's effective tax rate is expected to be between 24% and 25% for fiscal 2022.

Capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 are expected to be approximately $50 million, primarily reflecting investments in information technology initiatives, the development of new direct to consumer locations, including construction of a new Marlin Bar opening in 2023 in Palm Beach Gardens, and remodeling existing stores. Capital expenditures were $32 million in fiscal 2021.

Conference Call

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com .

Basis of Presentation

All per share information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that a presentation and discussion of certain financial measures on an adjusted basis, which exclude certain non-operating or discrete gains, charges or other items, may provide a more meaningful basis on which investors may compare the Company's ongoing results of operations between periods. These measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted operating income, among others.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational, and planning decisions to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Management also uses these adjusted financial measures to discuss its business with investment and other financial institutions, its board of directors and others. Reconciliations of these adjusted measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are presented in tables included at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor

Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par amounts) (unaudited) July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,269 $ 180,389 Short-term investments 154,754 — Receivables, net 50,757 48,522 Inventories, net 135,483 77,330 Income tax receivable 19,743 18,085 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,242 24,720 Total Current Assets $ 421,248 $ 349,046 Property and equipment, net 150,887 157,380 Intangible assets, net 154,853 155,747 Goodwill 23,861 23,897 Operating lease assets 179,217 212,217 Other assets, net 27,136 33,462 Total Assets $ 957,202 $ 931,749 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 76,974 $ 62,116 Accrued compensation 28,779 34,027 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 53,119 58,523 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 63,768 65,518 Total Current Liabilities $ 222,640 $ 220,184 Long-term debt — — Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 180,092 215,434 Other non-current liabilities 19,200 21,389 Deferred income taxes 1,254 1,043 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $1.00 par value per share 15,960 16,895 Additional paid-in capital 166,139 158,083 Retained earnings 355,037 302,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,120 ) (3,735 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 534,016 $ 473,699 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 957,202 $ 931,749

Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Second Quarter First Half Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Net sales $ 363,430 $ 328,672 $ 716,011 $ 594,434 Cost of goods sold 131,281 119,046 257,485 218,223 Gross profit $ 232,149 $ 209,626 $ 458,526 $ 376,211 SG&A 163,135 146,367 320,547 283,492 Royalties and other operating income 6,357 4,737 13,370 10,170 Operating income $ 75,371 $ 67,996 $ 151,349 $ 102,889 Interest expense, net 274 211 516 463 Earnings before income taxes $ 75,097 $ 67,785 $ 150,833 $ 102,426 Income tax expense 18,485 16,325 36,813 22,498 Net earnings $ 56,612 $ 51,460 $ 114,020 $ 79,928 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 3.56 $ 3.09 $ 7.07 $ 4.81 Diluted $ 3.49 $ 3.05 $ 6.94 $ 4.75 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,919 16,637 16,118 16,615 Diluted 16,238 16,859 16,430 16,825 Dividends declared per share $ 0.55 $ 0.42 $ 1.10 $ 0.79

Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) First Half Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 114,020 $ 79,928 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 20,358 18,935 Amortization of intangible assets 454 440 Equity compensation expense 5,252 3,901 Amortization of deferred financing costs 172 172 Deferred income taxes (1,657 ) 2,231 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net (16,218 ) (16,617 ) Inventories, net (17,867 ) 46,083 Income tax receivable (15 ) (110 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,645 ) (4,352 ) Current liabilities (939 ) 24,373 Other balance sheet changes (2,286 ) (5,999 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 90,629 $ 148,985 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (19,746 ) (16,223 ) Purchases of short-term investments (70,000 ) — Proceeds from short-term investments 80,000 — Other investing activities (50 ) (2,000 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (9,796 ) $ (18,223 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Repurchase of common stock (72,680 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 882 663 Repurchase of equity awards for employee tax withholding liabilities (3,166 ) (2,983 ) Cash dividends paid (17,829 ) (13,353 ) Other financing activities (2,010 ) (749 ) Cash used in financing activities $ (94,803 ) $ (16,422 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (13,970 ) 114,340 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 380 36 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 44,859 66,013 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 31,269 $ 180,389

Oxford Industries, Inc. Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Second Quarter First Half AS REPORTED Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 % Change Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 % Change Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 244.0 $ 208.8 16.8 % $ 472.0 $ 365.5 29.1 % Gross profit $ 156.8 $ 133.4 17.6 % $ 304.1 $ 234.9 29.5 % Gross margin 64.3 % 63.9 % 64.4 % 64.3 % Operating income $ 58.9 $ 47.3 24.5 % $ 111.5 $ 68.0 64.0 % Operating margin 24.2 % 22.7 % 23.6 % 18.6 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 88.7 $ 87.3 1.5 % $ 180.7 $ 160.9 12.3 % Gross profit $ 63.3 $ 61.9 2.4 % $ 126.8 $ 113.1 12.2 % Gross margin 71.4 % 70.8 % 70.2 % 70.3 % Operating income $ 21.5 $ 25.8 (16.6 )% $ 47.7 $ 45.7 4.2 % Operating margin 24.2 % 29.5 % 26.4 % 28.4 % Emerging Brands (1) Net sales $ 29.9 $ 22.8 31.1 % $ 61.7 $ 45.3 36.3 % Gross profit $ 14.1 $ 12.4 13.9 % $ 30.5 $ 24.5 24.3 % Gross margin 47.2 % 54.4 % 49.4 % 54.2 % Operating income $ 4.0 $ 4.5 (11.3 )% $ 11.7 $ 9.5 24.0 % Operating margin 13.3 % 19.7 % 19.0 % 20.9 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 0.0 $ 8.5 (100.0 )% $ 0.0 $ 20.5 (100.0 )% Gross profit $ 0.0 $ 5.8 (100.0 )% $ 0.0 $ 10.1 (100.0 )% Gross margin NM 67.9 % NM 49.0 % Operating income $ 0.0 $ 0.9 (100.0 )% $ 0.0 $ 1.7 (100.0 )% Operating margin NM 10.0 % NM 8.3 % Corporate and Other (1) Net sales $ 0.9 $ 1.2 (25.6 )% $ 1.6 $ 2.2 (28.6 )% Gross profit $ (2.1 ) $ (3.8 ) NM $ (2.9 ) $ (6.3 ) NM Operating loss $ (9.0 ) $ (10.5 ) NM $ (19.6 ) $ (22.0 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 363.4 $ 328.7 10.6 % $ 716.0 $ 594.4 20.5 % Gross profit $ 232.1 $ 209.6 10.7 % $ 458.5 $ 376.2 21.9 % Gross margin 63.9 % 63.8 % 64.0 % 63.3 % SG&A $ 163.1 $ 146.4 11.5 % $ 320.5 $ 283.5 13.1 % SG&A as % of net sales 44.9 % 44.5 % 44.8 % 47.7 % Operating income $ 75.4 $ 68.0 10.8 % $ 151.3 $ 102.9 47.1 % Operating margin 20.7 % 20.7 % 21.1 % 17.3 % Earnings before income taxes $ 75.1 $ 67.8 10.8 % $ 150.8 $ 102.4 47.3 % Net earnings $ 56.6 $ 51.5 10.0 % $ 114.0 $ 79.9 42.7 % Net earnings per diluted share $ 3.49 $ 3.05 14.4 % $ 6.94 $ 4.75 46.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 16.2 16.9 (3.7 )% 16.4 16.8 (2.3 )%

Second Quarter First Half ADJUSTMENTS Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 % Change Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 % Change LIFO adjustments(2) $ 2.7 $ 4.4 $ 3.7 $ 7.4 Lanier Apparel exit charges in cost of goods sold(3) $ 0.0 $ (2.6 ) $ 0.0 $ (2.1 ) Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets(4) $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 0.0 $ 0.1 Lanier Apparel exit charges in SG&A(5) $ 0.0 $ 2.4 $ 0.0 $ 3.2 Impact of income taxes(6) $ (0.7 ) $ (1.1 ) $ (0.9 ) $ (2.2 ) Adjustment to net earnings(7) $ 2.1 $ 3.1 $ 2.8 $ 6.4 AS ADJUSTED Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 244.0 $ 208.8 16.8 % $ 472.0 $ 365.5 29.1 % Gross profit $ 156.8 $ 133.4 17.6 % $ 304.1 $ 234.9 29.5 % Gross margin 64.3 % 63.9 % 64.4 % 64.3 % Operating income $ 58.9 $ 47.3 24.5 % $ 111.5 $ 68.0 64.0 % Operating margin 24.2 % 22.7 % 23.6 % 18.6 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 88.7 $ 87.3 1.5 % $ 180.7 $ 160.9 12.3 % Gross profit $ 63.3 $ 61.9 2.4 % $ 126.8 $ 113.1 12.2 % Gross margin 71.4 % 70.8 % 70.2 % 70.3 % Operating income $ 21.5 $ 25.8 (16.6 )% $ 47.7 $ 45.7 4.2 % Operating margin 24.2 % 29.5 % 26.4 % 28.4 % Emerging Brands (1) Net sales $ 29.9 $ 22.8 31.1 % $ 61.7 $ 45.3 36.3 % Gross profit $ 14.1 $ 12.4 13.9 % $ 30.5 $ 24.5 24.3 % Gross margin 47.2 % 54.4 % 49.4 % 54.2 % Operating income $ 4.0 $ 4.6 (12.7 )% $ 11.7 $ 9.6 22.1 % Operating margin 13.3 % 20.0 % 19.0 % 21.2 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 0.0 $ 8.5 (100.0 )% $ 0.0 $ 20.5 (100.0 )% Gross profit $ 0.0 $ 3.2 (100.0 )% $ 0.0 $ 7.9 (100.0 )% Gross margin NM 37.3 % NM 38.6 % Operating income $ 0.0 $ 0.7 (100.0 )% $ 0.0 $ 2.8 (100.0 )% Operating margin NM 7.8 % NM 13.6 % Corporate and Other (1) Net sales $ 0.9 $ 1.2 (25.6 )% $ 1.6 $ 2.2 (28.6 )% Gross profit $ 0.6 $ 0.6 NM $ 0.8 $ 1.1 NM Operating loss $ (6.3 ) $ (6.1 ) NM $ (15.8 ) $ (14.6 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 363.4 $ 328.7 10.6 % $ 716.0 $ 594.4 20.5 % Gross profit $ 234.9 $ 211.4 11.1 % $ 462.3 $ 381.5 21.2 % Gross margin 64.6 % 64.3 % 64.6 % 64.2 % SG&A $ 163.1 $ 143.9 13.4 % $ 320.5 $ 280.1 14.4 % SG&A as % of net sales 44.9 % 43.8 % 44.8 % 47.1 % Operating income $ 78.1 $ 72.2 8.1 % $ 155.1 $ 111.5 39.0 % Operating margin 21.5 % 22.0 % 21.7 % 18.8 % Earnings before income taxes $ 77.8 $ 72.0 8.1 % $ 154.6 $ 111.1 39.2 % Net earnings $ 58.7 $ 54.6 7.4 % $ 116.8 $ 86.3 35.3 % Net earnings per diluted share $ 3.61 $ 3.24 11.4 % $ 7.11 $ 5.13 38.6 %

Second Quarter Second Quarter Second Quarter First Half First Half Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Actual Guidance(8) Actual Actual Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 3.49 $ 3.30 - 3.50 $ 3.05 $ 6.94 $ 4.75 LIFO adjustments(9) 0.13 0.00 0.19 0.17 0.33 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(10) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Lanier Apparel exit charges(11) 0.00 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 0.05 As adjusted(7) $ 3.61 $ 3.30 - 3.50 $ 3.24 $ 7.11 $ 5.13 Third Quarter Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Guidance(12) Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 0.90-1.05 $ 1.54 LIFO adjustments(9) 0.00 0.10 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(10) 0.00 0.00 Tommy Bahama lease termination changes(13) 0.00 0.21 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(14) 0.00 0.03 Lanier Apparel exit charges(11) 0.00 (0.01) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity(15) 0.00 (0.68) As adjusted(7) $ 0.90-1.05 $ 1.19 Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Guidance(12) Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 1.84-1.94 $ 1.50 LIFO adjustments(9) 0.00 0.27 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(10) 0.00 0.00 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(14) 0.00 0.02 Gain on sale of Lanier Apparel distribution center(16) 0.00 (0.12) As adjusted(7) $ 1.84-1.94 $ 1.68 Full Year Full Year Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Guidance(12) Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 9.68-9.93 $ 7.78 LIFO adjustments(9) 0.17 0.70 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(10) 0.00 0.01 Tommy Bahama lease termination charges(13) 0.00 0.21 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(14) 0.00 0.05 Lanier Apparel exit charges(11) 0.00 0.04 Gain on sale of Lanier Apparel distribution center(16) 0.00 (0.12) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity(15) 0.00 (0.68) As adjusted(7) $ 9.85-10.10 $ 7.99

(1) Beginning in Fiscal 2022, the Company combined Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company and Duck Head into the Emerging Brands operating group. Previously, Southern Tide was a separately reported operating group and The Beaufort Bonnet Company and Duck Head were included in Corporate and Other. All prior periods have been restated to conform to the current period presentation. Net sales and operating income, as restated to conform to the current period presentation, for each operating group for each quarter of Fiscal 2021 were disclosed the Company's Form 8-K filed on June 8, 2022. (2) LIFO adjustments represents the impact of LIFO accounting adjustments. These adjustments are included in cost of goods sold in Corporate and Other. (3) Lanier Apparel exit charges in cost of goods sold relate to amounts resulting from the exit of the Lanier Apparel business, which was completed in Fiscal 2021. These amounts in Fiscal 2021 primarily consist of estimates of inventory markdowns and costs related to the Merida, Mexico manufacturing facility, which ceased operations in Fiscal 2020. These amounts are included in cost of goods sold in Lanier Apparel. (4) Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets represents the amortization related to intangible assets acquired as part of the Southern Tide acquisition. These charges are included in SG&A in Emerging Brands. (5) Lanier Apparel exit charges in SG&A relate to amounts resulting from the exit of the Lanier Apparel business, which was completed in Fiscal 2021. These amounts in Fiscal 2021 primarily consist of employee charges for retention and severance and termination charges related to certain license agreements. These charges are included in SG&A in Lanier Apparel. (6) Impact of income taxes represents the estimated tax impact of the above adjustments based on the estimated applicable tax rate on current year earnings in the respective jurisdiction. (7) Amounts in columns may not add due to rounding. (8) Guidance as issued on June 8, 2022. (9) LIFO adjustments represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share resulting from LIFO accounting adjustments. No estimate for LIFO accounting adjustments is reflected in the guidance for any future periods. (10) Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share in Fiscal 2021 resulting from the amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of the Southern Tide acquisition. (11) Lanier Apparel exit charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share resulting from the exit of the Lanier Apparel business, which was completed in Fiscal 2021. These amounts in Fiscal 2021 primarily consist of estimates of inventory markdowns, costs related to the Merida, Mexico manufacturing facility, employee charges and termination charges related to certain license agreements. (12) Guidance as issued on September 1, 2022. (13) Tommy Bahama lease termination charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share of the charges associated with the termination of the Tommy Bahama New York office and showroom lease in Fiscal 2021. (14) Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share in Fiscal 2021 relating to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the TBBC acquisition. (15) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated entity represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share relating to the gain recognized on the sale of the ownership interest in an unconsolidated entity in Fiscal 2021. Due to the utilization of benefits associated with certain capital losses to substantially offset the gain there was no significant income tax expense associated with this gain. (16) Gain on sale of Lanier Apparel distribution center represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share resulting from the sale of the Lanier Apparel Toccoa, Georgia distribution center in Fiscal 2021.