BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., LXXGFLXG ("LexaGene" or the "Company"), an innovative, molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for automated, genetic testing, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement with a veterinary hospital in southern California.



Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene's CEO and Founder stated, "We are pleased to close our first sale following Dr. Jane Sykes' webinar on the utility of using the MiQLab System for diagnosing urinary tract infections. We will continue to build momentum from this webinar as we demonstrate the value of the MiQLab System in our upcoming shows."

The Company will be exhibiting at the 28th International Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Symposium (IVECCS) in San Antonio, Texas from September 7 – 11th and at the Annual Conference of the American Animal Hospital Association (Connexity) in Nashville, Tennessee from September 14 – 17th.

For more information about LexaGene and the MiQLab System, please visit www.lexagene.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab System for fast and easy detection of pathogens and other molecular markers. The System is designed for on-site usage and uses real-time PCR chemistry. Our customers include veterinary hospitals and reference laboratories – as well as contract biologic manufacturers. The MiQLab System delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For inquiries: 800.215.1824 | ir@lexagene.com or info@lexagene.com