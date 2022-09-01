dlivrd Announces New Restaurant Partnership With Tacodeli

HORSHAM, Pa. - September 1, 2022 - (

dlivrd, a national white-label delivery service provider is announcing a new partnership with Tacodeli to coordinate catering delivery orders for their 12 restaurants across the Dallas, Austin, and Houston metropolitan areas in Texas.

With an integration through olo's dispatch API, dlivrd will be responsible for coordinating Tacodeli's catering deliveries that comprise over 50% of their annual revenue. "This is a great example of the type of partnership we look for with a restaurant," says Chris Heffernan, founder and CEO of dlivrd. "2022 has been a great year for us, aligning with brands like Tacodeli, and national partners like ezCater and Foodee. We've been able to coordinate over $30M worth of food delivered while driver partners have earned almost $4M so far this year."

Alex Atwell, VP of Marketing and Catering at Tacodeli adds, "Our partnership with dlivrd gives our teams greater flexibility, allowing them to be present in our four walls. [It is] is a win-win for both guests and our business. dlivrd is attentive to our General Managers' questions and offers actionable solutions. We're excited to offer our guests a more user-friendly, simplified delivery process while driving incremental sales for our catering business."

In addition to the announcement of this new partnership, dlivrd has experienced a tremendous amount of growth in 2022, with more initiatives slated to roll out as the year progresses. Here are some of the highlights so far:

In January, dlivrd further invested in humanizing the experience to better serve their partnerships by opening a new San Diego-based office; thus extending operating hours as market share continues to grow in west coast operating areas.

In February, dlivrd announced an open API to allow for seamless integrations with restaurant partners looking for ease, efficiency, and a reliable flow of data from initial order through successful delivery to customers.

About dlivrd: Founded in 2018 by CEO Chris Heffernan, dlivrd has operations in 65 markets across the U.S. and Canada with offices in Pennsylvania and California. dlivrd is a full-service logistics platform, matching restaurant partners' catering orders with thousands of independent Earning Partners. In addition to Tacodeli, dlivrd has satisfied direct clients in Cosi, Qdoba, and Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse.

