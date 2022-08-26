Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. MU, announced today that company executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sep. 1, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain time.
Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at Investor Relations | Micron Technology.
About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. MU, visit micron.com.
