Chart Industries and AG Gas Sign Memorandum of Understanding for CO2 Enrichment in Agriculture

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. ("Chart") GTLS, a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered cryogenic equipment and technologies for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with The Agricultural Gas Company ("AG Gas") to collaborate on marketing CO 2 enrichment solutions to the agricultural market that incorporate leading technology from both companies. AG Gas CO 2 enrichment systems and Chart cryogenic tanks are already being deployed together in the California market. Our companies will collaborate in marketing technology that promotes bigger harvests and improved water-use efficiency using excess industrial CO 2 .



Designed to safely and cost-effectively boost crop yields, the patented AG Gas technology enriches the plant canopy with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), one of three key components of photosynthesis along with water and light. The system responds in real-time to environmental factors including light, temperature and ventilation, and is fully-compliant with safety regulations associated with human exposure to CO 2 .

"Chart has already proven to be a great partner to AG Gas as we've begun to develop the market for our CO 2 enrichment technology," according to Barry Nadler, AG Gas President and CEO. "Their industry-leading CO 2 storage tanks and broad CO 2 gas distributors' network are a perfect fit for our customers, no matter the size of the operation, no matter the location." According to Nadler, CO 2 enrichment not only boosts yields significantly, but also improves a crop's water-use efficiency and heat tolerance.

"We've been impressed with the sophistication and effectiveness of the AG Gas technology," said Jillian Evanko, President and CEO of Chart. "Agriculture represents a huge opportunity to utilize captured industrial CO 2 and is also an effective use of CO 2 captured using Chart's carbon capture technologies. The AG Gas and Chart partnership is a great example of the Nexus of Clean™ in action – bringing together sustainable solutions for food, beverage, water efficiency and CCUS."

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets. The company's unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

About AG Gas

AG Gas (www.aggas.com) supplies the world's most technologically-advanced CO2 enrichment solution, delivering significant yield improvements and water-use benefits to growers … even those who operate in open-air environments. Offered as a turnkey solution, AG Gas installs, maintains and monitors its systems to ensure safe and cost-effective application of CO2.

