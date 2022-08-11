Origence Launches Origence arc DX, Delivering a New Digital Member Experience for Credit Unions

Irvine, Californis, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence has unveiled its arc DX member-facing origination portal, helping credit unions meet the demands of today's digital-first members. Origence arc DX enables members to apply for a consumer loan, membership, and/or deposit account and complete their post-application steps online, from any device.
Origence arc DX drives the digital member experience within the new Origence arc platform, which was introduced to the industry during the company's Lending Tech Live '22 conference last month.
Origence arc DX works seamlessly with Origence arc OS (previously Lending 360), the company's consumer loan and account origination system, providing a true end-to end platform that covers the entire member journey. Together, arc DX and arc OS provide credit unions real-time decisioning, document upload, eSign, and funding.
End-to-end digital origination empowers the borrower to apply, upload documents, sign documents and disperse their funds. Origence arc DX enables credit unions to meet the demands of today's digital-first members with an intuitive and user-friendly borrowing and account opening experience.
"Members are demanding better experiences from the credit unions they do business with, and lenders must meet or exceed those demands to successfully compete in a market where the competition is one click away," said Sean Ferguson, VP, product management - digital experience for Origence.
Origence arc DX helps credit unions deliver the personalized experience members are looking for, creating the ultimate member journey for better pull-through and cross-sell opportunities.
"In today's highly competitive marketplace, financial institutions must deliver digital experiences that make their products and services top of mind, accessible, and fast, while creating a memorable experience," noted Ferguson.
For more information on Origence arc DX, visit www.origence.com.
About Origence
Origence, a CU Direct brand, provides lending technology that elevates the origination experience to increase loan volume, create efficiencies, and grow accounts. With Origence, financial institutions can originate direct and indirect consumer loans with greater levels of productivity and increased scale, while also delivering a convenient and personalized borrower experience. Solutions also include marketing automation, auto shopping, lending operations, and more. Origence is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.origence.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Bill Meyer CU Direct (949) 214-4098 bill.meyer@cudirect.com
