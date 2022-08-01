Prothena to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8th

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc PRTA, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, announced today that it will report its second quarter and first six months of 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.
Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on August 8.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.
Contacts:
Investors
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, jennifer.zibuda@prothena.com
Media
Eric Endicott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
650-448-3670, eric.endicott@prothena.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
