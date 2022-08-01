Spine X-ray and Computed Tomography (CT) Market is projected to reach USD 1.65 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.85%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-rays use radiation to produce images of the skeleton and organs. Spine X-rays provide detailed images of the spine's bones and can be obtained independently for the three major sections of the spine: cervical (neck), thoracic (mid-back), and lumbar (lower back). Your organs and tissues are subject to a concentrated radiation beam while a film or computer photographs the image.

CT is a computerised x-ray imaging technique that spins a narrow beam of x-rays around a patient's body to produce cross-sectional images, or "slices." Tomographic images provide more information than ordinary x-rays. Digitally "stacking" successive patient slices creates a 3D image. It makes identifying fundamental anatomy, tumours, and anomalies easier.

X-ray and CT machines are used in hospitals, clinics, imaging centres, and ASCs. Due to developments in medical imaging and the need to provide cost-effective, high-quality solutions in less time, the global spine X-ray and CT market is predicted to rise significantly.





The Growing Incidence of Spinal Injuries is the Primary Force Pushing Demand in the Market.



Increasing spinal injuries drive growth in the spinal CT market. Due to lower bone density, the elderly population is more prone to spinal injuries. Spinal cord injuries impact 250,000 to 500,000 people annually; most cases are caused by needless acts of violence and car accidents. In the U.S., 17,000 new spinal cord injuries are diagnosed annually, and 282,000 people live with SCI. Most sports-related spinal cord injuries affect men. Between 16 and 30, spinal cord injuries are common.





Technological advancements in radiodiagnosis are driving the market for spine X-rays and CT.

Radiodiagnosis is an integral part of medical science in a world where medicine is becoming more advanced and evidence-based. A diagnosis is made, minimally invasive procedures are performed, and research is carried out using radio waves. It's essential for early diagnosis and therapy guidance. In the last ten years, all of these imaging technologies have gotten better. X-ray imaging is a powerful and inexpensive tool for medical diagnosis and non-destructive testing in the industry. X-rays' ability to permeate the body has enabled non-invasive imaging. High-performance X-ray detectors and imaging applications have increased. These innovations boost the market.





Growth opportunities for the global spine x-ray and computed tomography (CT) market

High growth opportunities in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and, the Middle East & Africa

The global spine X-ray and CT markets have tremendous growth potential due to emerging markets and local companies in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

China, India, Brazil, and Mexico have a high rate of spinal injuries and vertebral fractures, so spine X-ray and CT equipment are needed. The rising incidence of spinal injuries will likely lead to more X-rays and CT scans, increasing device use and growing the global market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.65 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.85% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Indication, Patient Type, End-User, Product, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arterys Inc, Carestream Health Inc., Enlitic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Imagen Technologies Inc Key Market Opportunities High growth opportunities in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and, the Middle East & Africa Key Market Drivers Growing Incidence of Spinal Injuries is the Primary Force Pushing Demand in the Market

Regional Analysis of the Global Spine X-ray and Computed Tomography (CT) Market

According to the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global spine X-ray and CT markets. With rising opportunities for essential spine X-ray and CT competitors, it's also one of the most lucrative regions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest-growing spine X-ray and CT markets over the forecast period. The large elderly population drives the rise in X-rays and CT scans.

North America is expected to be the second-most lucrative market for spine X-rays and CT. It is due to the region's superior healthcare infrastructure and its focus on R&D.





Key Highlights

The global market for spine x-ray and computed tomography (CT) was valued at USD 0.95 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.85%.

was valued at USD 0.95 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.85%. The global market for spine x-ray and computed tomography CT is divided into five parts: based on indication, patient type, end-user, product and region. Further, the market is divided into spinal injuries, spinal tumours, and spinal fractures based on indications. Spinal injuries have the largest market share.

for spine x-ray and computed tomography CT is divided into five parts: based on indication, patient type, end-user, product and region. Further, the market is divided into spinal injuries, spinal tumours, and spinal fractures based on indications. Spinal injuries have the largest market share. According to patient type , the market is divided into adults, paediatrics & neonates. The adult segment dominates the market.

, the market is divided into adults, paediatrics & neonates. The adult segment dominates the market. Based on end-user , the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic imaging centres, and ambulatory surgery centres. The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market.

, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic imaging centres, and ambulatory surgery centres. The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market. The global market for spine X-rays and CT has been segmented into X-ray devices, CT devices, and AI-enabled X-ray and CT software, based on product. The CT devices segment occupied the largest market share.

has been segmented into X-ray devices, CT devices, and AI-enabled X-ray and CT software, based on product. The CT devices segment occupied the largest market share. According to the region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominates the global market for spine X-rays and CT.





List of Top Spine X-Ray and Computed Tomography (CT) Market Companies

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Arterys Inc

Carestream Health Inc.

Enlitic Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Imagen Technologies Inc

Infervision Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Koninklije Philips N.V.

Nano-x Imaging LTD.

Quibim S.L.

Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Vuno Co. Ltd.





Segmentation

By Indication

Spinal injuries

Spinal tumours

Spinal fractures

By Patient Type

Adults

Pediatrics & Neonates

By End-User

Hospitals And Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Product

X-ray devices

CT devices

AI-enabled X-ray and CT software

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Developments in Some of the Key Players

April 2022, the nominees for the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards are three solutions from GE Healthcare. Among these three solutions, one is CT in a Box in the Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices category.

the nominees for the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards are three solutions from GE Healthcare. Among these three solutions, one is CT in a Box in the Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices category. December 2022, Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced that Vesper Medical Inc., a US-based medical technology business that produces minimally-invasive peripheral vascular devices, has signed an agreement to be acquired by Philips.

Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced that Vesper Medical Inc., a US-based medical technology business that produces minimally-invasive peripheral vascular devices, has signed an agreement to be acquired by Philips. May 2022, the Xseeker 8000 is a brand-new Schimazdu product. The XSeeker 8000 benchtop X-ray computed tomography (CT) system includes a high-output X-ray generator and a high-resolution flat panel detector.

the Xseeker 8000 is a brand-new Schimazdu product. The XSeeker 8000 benchtop X-ray computed tomography (CT) system includes a high-output X-ray generator and a high-resolution flat panel detector. In April 2022, GE Healthcare said it would launch the Revolution Aspire CT scanner, the next generation in India.

