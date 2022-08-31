The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of a Net Leased Lazy Dog property

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant net leased Lazy Dog property located at 43 Centennial Blvd in Highlands Ranch, Colorado for $10,000,000.

The 8,415 square foot building is located off South Broadway (43,500 VPD) and within proximity to CO-470 (110,00 VPD). AMC Theaters, Wells Fargo, Outback Steakhouse, Goodwill, CrossFit, Ford, Valero, Red Robin, and many more. Located less than one-half mile north on Broadway is Littleton Adventist Hospital, a local care center with over 230 actively staffed beds. There are 244,351 people living within five miles of the property earning an average annual household income of $141,216.

Lazy Dog is an American casual dining restaurant chain that offers a kid-friendly atmosphere and a variety of dishes. As of February 2022, Lazy Dog operates 40 restaurants across eight states. They are owned and operated by Brentwood Associates, an established private equity group that specializes in leveraged buyouts. Since 1972 Brentwood has invested in more than 50 companies in several industries and has over $2 Billion in assets under management.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction who was a Midwest based real estate company. The buyer was a Colorado based real estate investor. This deal was presold on an off-market basis.

“Investors continue to search for e-commerce resistant tenants like Lazy Dog,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added, “Casual dining restaurants have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and have gained interest from real estate investors.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $6 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2012-2021, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago: www.bouldergroup.com

Media Contact

Company Name: The Boulder Group

Contact Person: Randy Blankstein

Email: Send Email

Phone: 8478816388

Address:3520 Lake Avenue Suite 203

City: Wilmette

State: Illinois

Country: United States

Website: https://www.bouldergroup.com/NNN-Properties-For-Sale.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of a Net Leased Lazy Dog property