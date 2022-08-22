The Premier Jewelry Safe Manufacturer for People Who Value Luxury and Quality

LuxeSafes provides high security jewelry safes that are unmatched in quality by manufacturing with only the strongest and finest materials.

When it comes to keeping expensive jewelry and heirlooms safe from all natural and man-made disasters, Robert Tompkin is the guy one needs in their corner to make this happen. Robert is the founder of LuxeSafes, Inc., a safe and vault company that specializes in manufacturing high security custom jewelry safes for homeowners. What’s more, he has the decades of experience to prove it.

According to Robert, “For the past twenty years I have worked with many of the world’s most renowned high-end residential architects and interior designers. They place their confidence in our ability to protect their clients’ most valuable possessions in the strongest and most beautiful jewelry safes. I have also worked direct with thousands of homeowners who have entrusted us to secure their irreplaceable collection of jewelry, watches and family heirlooms.”

At LuxeSafes, Robert presides over a vast operation whose sole mission is to design high security jewelry safes to be as beautiful and as practical as they are secure. Building such a product undoubtedly requires the finest materials and craftsmanship that Robert and his team are capable of. Unlike other similar companies who mass produce their safe using cheap materials, LuxeSafes prides itself on focusing solely on quality and using the finest artisans in the creation of their products.

In addition, LuxeSafes provides a customization service that is like no other. As the company puts it, “Every safe is uniquely designed to satisfy the taste, storage and security requirements of each client. Manufacturing like this allows us to use only the strongest and finest materials. Also, we can easily fabricate safes in any size, color, or configuration to match the décor and be installed anywhere in your home. We literally design the safe around your collection and your space.” LuxeSafes even goes further to customize and design each drawer so as to help properly store its clients’ unique collection of jewelry and watches while maximizing storage capacity.

Moreover, every safe fabricated at LuxeSafes is made to order so customers do not need to pay extra for a custom safe because every safe is a custom safe. This manufacturing model reduces the unnecessary expenses that are so common with other companies who carry mass produced models.

Thanks to the high level of quality and service LuxeSafes provides, it has been able to garner a clientele that is made up of high end residential architects and interior designers who demand the finest made jewelry safes for their clients. In any case, the company welcomes the opportunity to work directly with homeowners who also value luxury and quality.

“We are proud that our clients rely on our expertise to provide high security safes that are customized to satisfy their specific storage needs. We understand that the intrinsic and monetary value of your jewelry collection is often irreplaceable.

It is that respect for your valuables and your trust that we are committed to manufacturing the world’s strongest and most beautiful safes.” Robert concludes.

Media Contact

LuxeSafes

Robert Tompkin

(516) 589-0650

28 Werman Ct

Plainview

NY 11803

United States