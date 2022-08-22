The Premier Jewelry Safe Manufacturer for People Who Value Luxury and Quality

When it comes to keeping expensive jewelry and heirlooms safe from all natural and man-made disasters, Robert Tompkin is the guy one needs in their corner to make this happen. Robert is the founder of LuxeSafes, Inc., a safe and vault company that specializes in manufacturing high security custom jewelry safes for homeowners. What’s more, he has the decades of experience to prove it.
According to Robert, “For the past twenty years I have worked with many of the world’s most renowned high-end residential architects and interior designers. They place their confidence in our ability to protect their clients’ most valuable possessions in the strongest and most beautiful jewelry safes. I have also worked direct with thousands of homeowners who have entrusted us to secure their irreplaceable collection of jewelry, watches and family heirlooms.”
At LuxeSafes, Robert presides over a vast operation whose sole mission is to design high security jewelry safes to be as beautiful and as practical as they are secure. Building such a product undoubtedly requires the finest materials and craftsmanship that Robert and his team are capable of. Unlike other similar companies who mass produce their safe using cheap materials, LuxeSafes prides itself on focusing solely on quality and using the finest artisans in the creation of their products.
In addition, LuxeSafes provides a customization service that is like no other. As the company puts it, “Every safe is uniquely designed to satisfy the taste, storage and security requirements of each client. Manufacturing like this allows us to use only the strongest and finest materials. Also, we can easily fabricate safes in any size, color, or configuration to match the décor and be installed anywhere in your home. We literally design the safe around your collection and your space.” LuxeSafes even goes further to customize and design each drawer so as to help properly store its clients’ unique collection of jewelry and watches while maximizing storage capacity.
Moreover, every safe fabricated at LuxeSafes is made to order so customers do not need to pay extra for a custom safe because every safe is a custom safe. This manufacturing model reduces the unnecessary expenses that are so common with other companies who carry mass produced models.
Thanks to the high level of quality and service LuxeSafes provides, it has been able to garner a clientele that is made up of high end residential architects and interior designers who demand the finest made jewelry safes for their clients. In any case, the company welcomes the opportunity to work directly with homeowners who also value luxury and quality.
“We are proud that our clients rely on our expertise to provide high security safes that are customized to satisfy their specific storage needs. We understand that the intrinsic and monetary value of your jewelry collection is often irreplaceable.
It is that respect for your valuables and your trust that we are committed to manufacturing the world’s strongest and most beautiful safes.” Robert concludes.Media Contact
Company Name:
Contact Person:
Email:Send Email
Phone:
Address:
City:
State:
Country:
Website:http://www.luxesafes.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.