Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market Growth, Trends, Share Analysis, Major Key Players, Segmentation and Region up to 2027

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market by Tool (Configuration Orchestration, Configuration Management), Service, Type (Declarative & Imperative), Infrastructure Type (Mutable & Immutable), Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The Infrastructure as Code Market size to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. Major drivers for the market are the advent of modern cloud architecture and the demand for better optimization of business operations. The major restraint for the market is the limited number of skilled workforces. Critical challenges facing the IaC market include concerns regarding data security and privacy and potential duplication of errors. Underlying opportunities in the infrastructure as code market include the inception of composable infrastructure.

As per verticals, the healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The infrastructure as code market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, IT and ITeS, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, transportation and logistics, and other verticals, such as travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and education. As per verticals, the healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare and life sciences, as an industry, is growing at a good pace and is expected to contribute significantly to the globally integrated cloud management platform market. The healthcare industry mainly deals with an enormous amount of personal data daily. The implementation of IT infrastructure in the healthcare vertical helps manage information in computerized systems. These systems need to be robust as their failure can lead to loss of patient information or worse. Value-based care, healthcare consumerism, the Triple Aim, and socioeconomic and other external influences on patients are some of the forces driving healthcare provider organizations to reassess their legacy enterprise architecture and consider moving to a multi-cloud environment and automated infrastructure.

Cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per deployment mode, cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR for the infrastructure as code market during the forecast period. The infrastructure as code market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Through a global network of data centers and cloud computing infrastructure, a service provider offers enterprises cloud IaC services in the form of virtual and augmented servers, storage, communications, and managed application services. When opposed to a single hosting, one of the main benefits of a cloud IaC service is that the infrastructure can be installed more effectively and affordably.

Some major players in the infrastructure as code market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Hashicorp Terraform (US), Google (US), Alibaba Group (China), Dell (US), Rackspace Technology (US), HPE (US), ServiceNow (US), Broadcom (US), Pulumi (US), Puppet (US), Progress Software (US), NetApp (UK), Northern.tech (US), Canonical (UK), Alpacked (Ukraine), Jenkins (US), Gitlab (US), Github (US), Crossplane (US), and Docker (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global infrastructure as code market.

Google was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. It is a leading technology business that concentrates in consumer devices, cloud services, software applications, quantum computing, search engine technology, and online ads. The corporation resells other products or services like hardware, applications and in-app purchases, media products and subscriptions for online media, and cloud-based alternatives that give customers platforms. It also earns profit by giving appropriate, cost-effective online ads, portals, collaboration software, and offerings. For Google Network participants, marketers, and content producers, its search engine keeps a list of webpages and online resources. Google Play, gmail, Android, Maps, Chrome, and You Tube are among the company's main offerings.

IBM is a multinational technology and consulting corporation that offers services such as infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. Cognitive solutions, international business services, technological offerings and cloud platforms, infrastructure, and international financing help compensate its five main business sectors. An analytics cloud platform, a blockchain platform, a watson IoT platform, and a watson customer interaction solution are among the products offered by IBM. It provides finance, system services, IT infrastructure, industrial solutions, and resilience services. The business offers solutions to a variety of industry sectors, including IT, healthcare and life sciences, government, telecom, automobile, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, chemicals and petroleum, electronics, energy and power, media and entertainment, mining, retail, BFSI, travel and transportation, and education. It has a presence in more than 175 countries globally.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939, and is headquartered in California, US. It has an employee strength of approximately 61,600. It is one of the global edge-to-cloud company that helps enterprises to fuels outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data. It offers distinctive, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. The company was founded on decades of reimagining the future and inventing to improve how people live and work. With products covering Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE offers a consistent user experience across all clouds and edges, assisting clients in creating new business strategies, engaging in novel interactions, and enhancing operational performance segments.

