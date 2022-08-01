80-ACRE LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT SITE OWNED BY THE CORNELIUS FAMILY ENTERS MARKET FOR $22 MILLION

Mooresville Land Owned by the Cornelius family on the market
Land for sale, aerial image of wooded land on the water.
A sprawling 80-acre Lake Norman waterfront parcel owned by the Cornelius family has entered the market for $22 million. The lakefront property is the only available lot of this size and the only one offered with water access on Lake Norman. Marketed exclusively by Valérie Dulude and Hanes Walker of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Charlotte office, the listing details can be viewed here.
Founded in 1893 and incorporated in 1905, the town of Cornelius, North Carolina, was named in honor of J.B. Cornelius, an investor recognized for his contributions in establishing the community. Situated directly on the lake, the family's legacy property is lined with wooded shorelines and coves showcasing its serenity and natural splendor. Waterfront mansions and estate homes surround the area.
An exceptional piece of Lake Norman area real estate, it presents endless possibilities for resort-style living just moments from downtown Charlotte. Residents can access myriad recreational activities, parks and world-class golf near a vibrant downtown center boasting restaurants, shops and entertainment.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an undeveloped property of this scale on Lake Norman. Its abundant acreage and prime location offer limitless potential for developing a waterfront retreat."
- Valérie Dulude and Hanes Walker, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
About Premier Sotheby's International Realty
Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964, and is a proud Peerage Realty Partner. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.
