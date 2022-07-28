THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of FBMS and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of The First Bancshares, Inc. FBMS ("First Bancshares") breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's acquisition by Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. HSBI ("HSBI").



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On July 27, 2022, First Bancshares announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by HSBI in an all-stock deal valued at $207 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, HSBI shareholders will receive 0.965 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of HSBI common stock upon the closing of the transaction. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that First Bancshares' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for First Bancshares' stockholders.

If you own shares of First Bancshares and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.