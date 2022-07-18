Government efforts to replace plastics with biodegradable and environmentally favorable alternatives will be the Future Catalyst for Biocomposites Market in North America: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rising environmental concerns supported by the increasing need for lowering emission levels is expected to provide a strong thrust to the growth of the biocomposites market.

With growing technical breakthroughs aimed at discovering novel composite materials and new uses, as well as investment in research and commercialization of final goods.

Plastic packaging is one of the latest application trends for bio-based polymers. In combination with natural fibers, they can offer excellent prospects for environmental marketing, particularly in bio-cosmetic cans or packaging for bio-based detergents.

Government support for use of bio-based composites: Growing environmental awareness and growing global waste problems are making governments aware of environmental hazards and encouraging them to support innovation and commercialization of the use of bio-based composites.

Shift towards composites derived from natural sources: Traditionally, plastic composites were heavily used in various end-use industries. However, because of the environmental impacts of these composites (carbon fiber and glass fiber), such as air pollution, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and landfill issues, researchers and scientists shifted towards composites derived from natural sources.

Natural composites have many advantages over synthetic composites such as low cost, low environmental impact, and high fiber content resulting in less pollution. Hence, due to the cheap, recyclable, and biodegradable nature, consumer preference is shifting from plastic composites to eco-friendly composites, thus becoming the dominant trend in the biocomposites market.

Increasing variety of ingredients for bio composites: Natural fiber is made from plants and cellulose. Bio-based materials are low in weight, offer damping and impact absorption, and have certain health advantages due to the presence of natural fibers. There has been a noticeable increase in the variety of ingredients that are typically used in the biocomposites market including hemp, jute and flax are popular natural fibers used in biocomposites. The fact that biocomposites have a lower environmental effect than glass fiber is one of the primary factors propelling the worldwide biocomposites market ahead. The global need for high-performance engineered goods derived from natural resources is increasing.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " North America Biocomposites Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 – Driven by Rise in Demand of Eco Friendly and Durable Manufacturing Materials: Ken Research " believe that the Biocomposites market is expected to grow on the basis of rapid rise in adoption of these solutions due to their affordability & flexibility to meet varying needs of different industry users.

Key Segments Covered in North America Biocomposites Market:-

North America Biocomposites Market By Product Type

Hybrid Biocomposites

Green Biocomposites

North America Biocomposites Market By Fiber Type

Wood Fiber Composites

Non-wood Fiber Composites

North America Biocomposites Market By Polymer Type

Natural Polymer Composites

Synthetic Polymer Composites

North America Biocomposites Market By Type of End User Industry

Automobile & Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

North America Biocomposites Market By Geography and Major Countries

USA

Canada

Mexico

Key Target Audience:-

Biocomposites Manufacturers

Bio-pellet Manufacturers

Composites Manufacturers

Plastics Manufacturers

Chemicals Manufacturers

Petrochemicals & Resins Manufacturers

Primary Biocomposites Fiber Farming Organizations

Automobile Component Manufacturing Companies

Building & Construction Materials and Products Manufacturing Companies

Electrical & Electronics Components Manufacturers

Military Defense Components Manufacturers

Aerospace Components manufacturer

Potential Investors in Biocomposites Industry

Allied/Auxiliary Industries in Biocomposites Market

Biocomposites Wholesalers and Distributors

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Major Biocomposites Product Companies in North America Mentioned in the Report:-

Lingrove

MCG BioComposites

Trex

FlexForm Technologies

Fiberon

Tekle Technical Services Inc.

DuxxBak

BioComposites Group

The AZEK Company

Universal Forest Products Inc.

NewTechWood

Owens Corning

Notable Emerging Biocomposites Product Companies in North America Mentioned in the Report:-

Primitives

RWDC Industries

NovolBio

Anomera

Bast Fibre Technologies

Natural Fibre Technologies

Safran Aero Composites

CompositeTechs, LLC

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Snapshot of North America Biocomposites Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of North America Biocomposites Market

Historic Growth of Overall North America Biocomposites Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Biocomposites Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall North America Biocomposites Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total North America Biocomposites Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of North America Biocomposites Market in Major North American Countries

Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging North America Biocomposites Companies within Each Major Country

North America Biocomposites Industry

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Frequently Asked Questions:-

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The North America Biocomposites Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.

What is the Future Growth Rate of North America Biocomposites Market?

The North America Biocomposites Market is expected to witness a CAGR of above 12% over the next 5 years.

What are the Key Factors Driving the North America Biocomposites Market?

Rising number of millennial parents who are increasingly health conscious and adopting natural, minimally processed food is expected to be the primary driver of this market.

Which is the Fastest Growing Product Segment within the North America Biocoposites Market?

Natural Polymer Composites is the fastest growing product segment within the North America Biocomposites Market.

Who are the Key Players in North America Biocomposites Market?

Lingrove, MCG BioComposites, Trex, FlexForm Technologies, Tekle Technical Services Inc., DuxxBak, BioComposites Group, The AZEK Company, Universal Forest Products Inc., NewTechWood, and Owens Corning are the major companies operating in North America Biocomposites Market.

