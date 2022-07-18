Stellantis Implements Asset-light Approach to Grow Jeep® Brand in China and Negotiates Termination of Local Joint Venture with GAC Group
- Stellantis will focus on supporting Jeep® customers in China via electrified line-up of imported Jeep vehicles and experienced Chinese dealers
- Lack of progress in the previously announced plan for Stellantis to take a majority share in their joint venture led GAC Group and Stellantis to initiate discussions to terminate the joint venture that produces and distributes Jeep products in China
- Stellantis and GAC will proceed to an orderly termination of local Jeep production, while Stellantis will recognize a non-cash impairment charge of approximately €297 million in first half 2022 results
AMSTERDAM, July 18, 2022 - Due to a lack of progress in the previously announced plan for Stellantis to take a majority share of the GAC-Stellantis joint venture, Stellantis N.V. today announced its plan to focus on distributing imported vehicles for the Jeep® brand in China to leverage the potential of the brand and its iconic products through an asset-light approach.
Stellantis intends to cooperate with GAC Group in an orderly termination of the joint venture formed in March 2010, which has been loss-making in recent years, and will recognize a non-cash impairment charge of approximately €297 million in its first half 2022 results.
The Jeep brand will continue to strengthen its product offering in China with an enhanced electrified line-up of imported vehicles meant to exceed Chinese customer expectations.
###
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. STLA is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
|@Stellantis
|Stellantis
|Stellantis
|Stellantis
|
For more information, contact:
Fernão Chao WANG - chao.wang1@stellantis.com
communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.