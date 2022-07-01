New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Beds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436910/?utm_source=GNW
Global Hospital Beds Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospital Beds estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. General Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pressure Relief segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $928.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Hospital Beds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$928.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$605.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Pediatric Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Pediatric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$326.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$452.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$563.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -
- ArjoHuntleigh AB
- Besco Medical
- Famed ywiec
- Gendron, Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment
- Joerns Healthcare LLC
- Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG
- Linet, spol.s r.o.
- Malvestio Group
- Medline Industries, Inc
- Missaglia Spa
- Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.
- Savion Industries
- Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment
- Stryker Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact on Healthcare Sector Remains Mixed
Inexorable Rise in COVID-19 Cases Exhausts Supplies of Critical
Medical Equipment and Hospital Beds
Global Hospital Beds Per 1000 People as of May-2020
Triaging: A Relevant Strategy to Address Resource Shortage
With Governments Easing Lockdowns, Risk of Second Wave of
COVID-19 Infections Looms Ahead
Hospital Beds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Leading Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Hospital Beds: A Critical Part of Patient Care Environment
Outlook
Emerging Markets Drive Future Growth Opportunities
Factors Driving Growth by Bed type
Factors Influencing Demand for Beds: (Rating on a 1-10 Scale)
Electric Beds Witness Stronger Growth
Hospital Bed Density Worldwide: A Review
Need for New Hospital Constructions to Drive Demand
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics
Contribute to Demand
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per
Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
Efficient and Cost-Effective Hospital Bed Design Continues to
Gain R&D Focus
Competitive Landscape
Hospital Beds Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Cases of COVID-19 Galvanize Demand for Smart Hospital Beds
Smart Beds Bring in a Transition to Healthcare Standards
Players Focus on Advanced Technologies for Improved
Functionalities
Select Innovations
Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design
Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing
Focus Grows on Beds Designed for Home Care
Manufacturers Focus on Designing Beds with Additional Features
for Bariatric Patients
Birthing Beds Equipped with New Features to Ensure Safe and
Easy Delivery
Rise in HAPU Incidence Results in Growing Emphasis on Pressure
Relief Beds
Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Most Traveled Destinations for Medical Procedures in Emerging
Markets and Cost Savings Compared to the US
Comparative Procedure Costs: US vs India, Thailand, Singapore
(In US$ Million)
Growing Focus on Outpatient Care to Impact Bed Demand
Stylish and Adjustable Beds: An Evolving Area of Interest
Rise in Preference for Support Surface Versatility
Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Burgeoning Geriatric Population Demand Greater Clinical Care
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-
2025) & (2045-2050)
Growth in Obesity Numbers Drive Demand for Bariatric Beds
World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese
Population for Leading Ten Countries
Growing Burden of Obesity Worldwide: Obesity as a % of Total
Healthcare Expenditure Across Select Countries:2020-2050
Increase in Birth Rate and Pediatric Population Offers
Opportunities
Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P
Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Medical Beds
Types of Beds
Manual Beds
Semi-Electric Beds
Electric Beds
On the Basis of Specialty Functions
General Purpose Beds
Birthing Beds
Pediatric Beds
Bariatric Beds
Pressure-Relief Beds
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
