BlackRock® Canada Announces Final June Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

|Listing:
|TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)
|Symbol:
|CMR
TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. BLK, today announced the final June 2022 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on June 27, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on June 30, 2022.
Details regarding the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
|iShares Premium Money Market ETF
|CMR
|0.049
Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.15 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com
