SK Growth Opportunities Corporation Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit on June 23, 2022. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "SKGRU" beginning June 24, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "SKGR" and "SKGRW," respectively.

The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is acting as sole book runner for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase on a pro rata basis up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The options may be exercised only to cover any over-allotments of units.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York 10019, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdq@db.com .

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on June 23, 2022 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Derek Jensen, Chief Financial Officer derekjensen@skgrowthopportunities.com