Zumiez Announces Participation in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:00 am Central Time. The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations page of Zumiez website at http://ir.zumiez.com.
About Zumiez Inc.
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 28, 2022, we operated 741 stores, including 601 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 69 in Europe and 19 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.
Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337
Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200
