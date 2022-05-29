Memorial Day Mattress Sales for 2022 from Zoma Sleep

Scottsdale, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -
Scottsdale, AZ -- With Memorial Day just around the corner, Zoma Sleep has announced a couple of ways people can save money. A spokesman for the company claimed, "This is the perfect opportunity for people to enjoy a better night's sleep especially since we're already running the best Memorial Day mattress sales."
Recently, Zoma Sleep, a leading mattress brand in the United States, has been making headlines for its award-winning mattresses. The brand is well known on social media platforms as the mattress of choice among professional athletes and active individuals. Zoma is also known for helping consumers save money without sacrificing quality.
This Memorial Day Mattress Sale in 2022 is one of the best of the year. Buying a new bed to accompany a new mattress is usually a good idea for most people. That's why Zoma Sleep offers its 30% off adjustable bed promotion which is one of the best Memorial Day bed deals around. For more information on Zoma Sleep's best Memorial Day mattress sales, visit their website.
"Each and every product at Zoma Sleep is designed to enhance your rest and performance. We want to make sure that Americans get a good night's sleep so that they can recover from strenuous exercise or a long workday. Stress can be alleviated by a good night's sleep as well. People often delay purchasing a mattress until it is too late because they believe that mattresses are expensive. Our Memorial Day mattress sales in 2022 are, however, the best in the business," said a spokesperson for Zoma Sleep.
Mattresses from Zoma Sleep are available in all standard sizes at $150 off. They are also made in the US, feature cutting-edge technology, and come with free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty.
About Zoma Sleep
Zoma Sleep is an American brand that's known for designing and manufacturing some of the best mattresses that money can buy. The brand's mattresses are highly sought after by pro athletes and active individuals alike. The company offers free returns, free shipping, and all mattresses are backed by a 10-year warranty.
###
For more information about Zoma Sleep, LLC, contact the company here:
Zoma Sleep, LLC
Danny Wong
888-400-8856
support@zomasleep.com
7167 E Rancho Vista Dr #137, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Danny Wong
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.