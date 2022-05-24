Proactive news headlines including Okapi Resources, Valor Resources, Azure Minerals and Tietto Minerals

Sydney, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Okapi Resources Ltd OKR has entered into a binding agreement to divest its interest in the Lake Johnston Project in central Western Australia to Nordau Pty Ltd for a total consideration of up to $1.2 million. Click here

has entered into a binding agreement to divest its interest in the Lake Johnston Project in central Western Australia to Nordau Pty Ltd for a total consideration of up to $1.2 million. Click here Valor Resources Ltd VAL has kicked off an airborne gravity gradiometry (AGG) survey at the Hook Lake and Hidden Bay uranium projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Click here

has kicked off an airborne gravity gradiometry (AGG) survey at the Hook Lake and Hidden Bay uranium projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Click here Azure Minerals Ltd AZS has identified a 4-kilometre-long nickel corridor at the Andover Project in Western Australia via rock chip sampling and diamond drilling, with the possibility of a further 6 kilometres of corridor to the east yet to be fully explored. Click here

has identified a 4-kilometre-long nickel corridor at the Andover Project in Western Australia via rock chip sampling and diamond drilling, with the possibility of a further 6 kilometres of corridor to the east yet to be fully explored. Click here Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE has reported 55.13 g/t gold in one intersection, part of a swag of high-grade gold results just in from ongoing infill drilling at AG South within the company's 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

has reported 55.13 g/t gold in one intersection, part of a swag of high-grade gold results just in from ongoing infill drilling at AG South within the company's 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Click here Hartshead Resources NL HHR is inviting companies to tender to conduct a geotechnical survey over its Anning and Somerville gas fields in the UK Southern Gas Basin. Click here

is inviting companies to tender to conduct a geotechnical survey over its Anning and Somerville gas fields in the UK Southern Gas Basin. Click here GTI Resources Ltd GTR has completed the due diligence under the binding term sheet agreement to acquire 100% of Logray Minerals Pty Ltd which holds ~13,800 acres (~5,600 hectares) of underexplored mineral lode claims at Green Mountain in Wyoming, USA. Click here

has completed the due diligence under the binding term sheet agreement to acquire 100% of Logray Minerals Pty Ltd which holds ~13,800 acres (~5,600 hectares) of underexplored mineral lode claims at Green Mountain in Wyoming, USA. Click here OzAurum Resources Ltd OZM has drilled its second diamond hole to 335 metres at its newest gold discovery: the Demag Zone at Mulgabbie Gold Project in WA. Click here

has drilled its second diamond hole to 335 metres at its newest gold discovery: the Demag Zone at Mulgabbie Gold Project in WA. Click here Meeka Gold Ltd MEK has appointed Paul Chapman as chairman with immediate effect, farewelling Tim Moore whose "decade of valuable service" has left the company in a strong position. Click here

has appointed Paul Chapman as chairman with immediate effect, farewelling Tim Moore whose "decade of valuable service" has left the company in a strong position. Click here Chase Mining Corporation Ltd CML has sold its Alotta and Lorraine mineral claims in Quebec, Canada, to fellow ASX-lister Rafaella Resources Ltd RFR . Click here

has sold its Alotta and Lorraine mineral claims in Quebec, Canada, to fellow ASX-lister Rafaella Resources Ltd . Click here AuKing Mining Ltd AKN has kicked off a drilling program at Koongie Park in Western Australia, targeting prospective anomalies discovered in down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying at the flagship copper-zinc project. Click here

has kicked off a drilling program at Koongie Park in Western Australia, targeting prospective anomalies discovered in down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying at the flagship copper-zinc project. Click here Nexus Minerals Ltd NXM has launched an ambitious drill campaign at its Wallbrook Gold Project, 140 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie in WA, and the results so far are promising. Click here

has launched an ambitious drill campaign at its Wallbrook Gold Project, 140 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie in WA, and the results so far are promising. Click here Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( BSX BLSTF has ushered in a new chief financial officer to oversee the company's monetary arm as it enters its next phase of development. Click here

has ushered in a new chief financial officer to oversee the company's monetary arm as it enters its next phase of development. Click here Ora Banda Mining Ltd OBM is encouraged by positive results from fresh mapping and rock chip sampling in the Greater Callion area that delivered five new gold drill targets for investigation. Click here

is encouraged by positive results from fresh mapping and rock chip sampling in the Greater Callion area that delivered five new gold drill targets for investigation. Click here Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL has taken another step on the path towards production at its namesake gold project in Western Australia by awarding the processing plant preliminary works agreement to GR Engineering Services (GRES). Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com