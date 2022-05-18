Jeanick Fournier From Chicoutimi Quebec Crowned Champion of Citytv's Canada's Got Talent

– Jeanick Fournier wins $150,000, courtesy of CIBC, to help achieve her ambitions, and the opportunity to perform in the "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" stage show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas –

– Reaching more than 1.3 million viewers each week, Canada's Got Talent is Citytv's most-viewed original series in over a decade –

– Applications are open now on Citytv.com to apply for Season 2 –



TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast casted their votes and the results are in. Jeanick Fournier from Chicoutimi Quebec is the Canada's Got Talent champion after wowing the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and special guest judge Simon Cowell – with an unforgettable performance of "The Show Must Go On" by Queen. Fournier won Canada's hearts and votes through her inspirational performances, tapping into stories from her personal life as a palliative care beneficiary attendant. Hot off the heels of Fournier's win, Citytv has greenlit the series for Season 2 in partnership with Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, and McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. Applications are open now on Citytv.com to apply.



"Thank you to all of the people from Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Québec and Canada for your support. Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, my partner, and my beautiful kids. My love is yours forever," said Jeanick Fournier, Canada's Got Talent Champion.

"It's thrilling to see how Canada has embraced & celebrated homegrown talent and become part of the Got Talent family. I couldn't be more excited to know that Got Talent will be back again on Citytv next year. Thank you to Citytv and thank you to all of the Got Talent team. Above all, thank you Canada!" said Simon Cowell, Founder, SYCO Entertainment.

"I always knew Canada had a ton of talent and the acts absolutely delivered this season! Congratulations to Jeanick Fournier. You've got a bright future ahead of you!" said Howie Mandel.

CIBC is rewarding the Canada's Got Talent Champion with a grand prize of $150,000 and the opportunity to work with a financial advisor to help achieve their ambition. In partnership with AIR MILES, Fournier also receives 100,000 Air Miles Dream Miles to take her show on the road. Plus, Fournier gets the opportunity to perform at the "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" stage show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

"There's no other platform like this in the country that can showcase and market homegrown stars, propelling them to global success. I'd like to thank the entire Canada's Got Talent team and all of our partners for bringing this massive production to life and introducing this spectacular talent to Citytv audiences," said Julie Adam, President, News & Entertainment, Rogers Sports & Media.

"What a fantastic season, filled with breathtaking performances delighting audiences across the nation. It has been a privilege to work with our tremendous Judges, Host and Crew along with partners SYCO, Rogers and MEM. A huge congratulations to Jeanick Fournier. Canada has amazing talent, and we are so excited to see what the next season will bring!" said Michela Di Mondo, Executive Vice President, Distribution & Sales, Fremantle.

"I am so proud of the CGT team, both in front of and behind. This season has been incredible, and I truly believe has shone an enormous spotlight on the amount of talented artists we have from coast to coast to coast. Congratulations to the entire team, especially Jeanick Fournier," said Scott McGillivray, Executive Producer, Canada's Got Talent and Owner, McGillivray Entertainment Media.

Over the course of the season, Canada's Got Talent has reached 4.6M Canadians on linear and over 410,000 unique viewers across Citytv.com, Citytv app, and Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video. Across the @CanGotTalent social accounts, #CGT's snackable content has garnered over 68M video views and over 500,000 followers in its first season. Dancers, singers, illusionists, comedians, and every imaginable talent in between have graced the CGT stage, including showstopping viral performances by 14-year-old singer Shea who received over 7.2M views on YouTube and Trillium Entertainment with 5.7M views on TikTok.

Born and raised in Chicoutimi Quebec, Jeanick Fournier is a singer, mother, and palliative care beneficiary attendant. She learned English by watching her favourite singers – Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabien, and Barbara Streisand – and emulating their breathing, pronunciation, and way of speaking in interviews. For 15 years, Jeanick performed and sang in a duet tribute group for Celine Dion, and sings everyday – either to her kids, her patients, or with other artists in the studio.

Created by Simon Cowell, the Got Talent franchise is the most successful reality TV format ever, airing in 194 territories worldwide and holding the Guinness World Records title for the highest number of adaptations, having been commissioned in over 72 territories.

Canada's Got Talent concluded tonight with a spectacular two-hour finale, live from The Avalon Theatre in Niagara Falls alongside the judges panel – Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus – and host Lindsay Ell. #CGT's eight finalists from across Canada gave it their all with memorable performances, including:

Singer Stacey Kay (Cambridge, ON) brought the house down with incredible medley of Keala Settle's "This Is Me", "Sax" by Fleur East, and an original rap that had the whole theatre, including the judges, up on their feet Shadow Entertainment's (Mississauga, ON) electric performance brought a Bollywood movie to life on the #CGT stage Comedian Courtney Gilmore 's (Toronto, ON) performance had the judges in stitches, and she showed more of her comedic range. The Renegades (Toronto, ON) paid homage to the "T.O" with a high-energy performance that Howie called, "the best of the night so far." Singer Kellie Loder (St. John's, NFLD) stepped into their own light with an amazing performance of an original song titled, "Molded Like a Monster." Magician Savio Joseph (Brampton, ON) stunned the judges with an unbelievable magic trick with the highest of stakes GRVMNT (Vancouver, BC) brought their A-game with an electric performance chock full of tight formations that had them gliding across the stage in unison



Courtney Gilmour – Comedian

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

GRVMNT – Dancers – **Lilly's Golden Buzzer**

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Jeanick Fournier – Singer – **Lindsay's Golden Buzzer**

Chicoutimi, QC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Kellie Loder – Singer

St. John's, NFLD

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

The Renegades – Dance Troupe – **Group Golden Buzzer**

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Savio Joseph – Magician

Brampton, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Shadow Entertainment – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Stacey Kay – Singer – **Kardinal's Golden Buzzer**

Cambridge, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada's Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada's Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4932a429-39d5-43f2-97f1-7c1daad95ee4