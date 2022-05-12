Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, KGL Resources, Race Oncology and Incannex Healthcare

Sydney, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Surefire Resources NL SRN is set to begin the next phase of drilling at the Yidby Road deposit within the Yidby Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

is set to begin the next phase of drilling at the Yidby Road deposit within the Yidby Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here KGL Resources Ltd KGL has enhanced the skillset of its board through the appointment of experienced resources industry executive Jeff Gerard as an independent non-executive director. Click here

has enhanced the skillset of its board through the appointment of experienced resources industry executive Jeff Gerard as an independent non-executive director. Click here Race Oncology Ltd RAC has received research governance office approval from the Calvary Mater Newcastle Hospital for its open label clinical trial of Zantrene ® (bisantrene dihydrochloride) in patients with extramedullary acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Click here

has received research governance office approval from the Calvary Mater Newcastle Hospital for its open label clinical trial of Zantrene (bisantrene dihydrochloride) in patients with extramedullary acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Click here Incannex Healthcare Ltd ( IHL IXHL has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital in APIRx Pharmaceuticals USA, LLC. Click here

has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the issued share capital in APIRx Pharmaceuticals USA, LLC. Click here Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd ( COB CBBHF is making strong progress with bulk sample extraction and Demonstration Plant development to deliver large cobalt product samples from the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) to potential partners in the global lithium-ion battery market. Click here

is making strong progress with bulk sample extraction and Demonstration Plant development to deliver large cobalt product samples from the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) to potential partners in the global lithium-ion battery market. Click here Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd INF and its subsidiaries have been hard at work building a cooperative network of local businesses and institutions in the Extremadura region of Spain, having just signed an agreement with the Association of Transport Entrepreneurs of Extremadura (Asemtraex). Click here

and its subsidiaries have been hard at work building a cooperative network of local businesses and institutions in the Extremadura region of Spain, having just signed an agreement with the Association of Transport Entrepreneurs of Extremadura (Asemtraex). Click here Dart Mining NL DTM has completed a private placement to Jim Mellon of 10,769,230 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.065 per share raising $700,000. Click here

has completed a private placement to Jim Mellon of 10,769,230 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.065 per share raising $700,000. Click here Red 5 Ltd RED has begun processing the first ore through the 4.7 million tonnes per annum processing plant at its King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

has begun processing the first ore through the 4.7 million tonnes per annum processing plant at its King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here Critical Resources Ltd CRR says there's more to explore at its Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, following a geophysical survey. Click here

says there's more to explore at its Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, following a geophysical survey. Click here PolarX Ltd PXX is launching a supplementary placement to place up to 67,934,269 shares at an issue price of A$0.021 per share to raise up to A$1.43 million before costs. Click here

is launching a supplementary placement to place up to 67,934,269 shares at an issue price of A$0.021 per share to raise up to A$1.43 million before costs. Click here Frontier Energy Ltd FHE has eliminated a major potential capital and operating cost for its green hydrogen project by identifying multiple suitable water sources near the Bristol Springs Solar (BSS) Project, removing the need for an expensive desalination plant. Click here

has eliminated a major potential capital and operating cost for its green hydrogen project by identifying multiple suitable water sources near the Bristol Springs Solar (BSS) Project, removing the need for an expensive desalination plant. Click here Solis Minerals Ltd SLMN SLM )) has upgraded its listing on the OTC from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB ® Venture Market. Click here

)) has upgraded its listing on the OTC from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. Click here Brookside Energy Ltd BRK 's Rangers well is now producing 1,008 barrels of oil per day (BOEPD) in early flowback operations, with just 17% of the well's stimulation fluid recovered to date. Click here

's Rangers well is now producing 1,008 barrels of oil per day (BOEPD) in early flowback operations, with just 17% of the well's stimulation fluid recovered to date. Click here Okapi Resources Ltd OKR through its wholly-owned subsidiary Usuran Resources Inc. has received approval from Colorado State's Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS), to drill at its Tallahassee Uranium Project. Click here

through its wholly-owned subsidiary Usuran Resources Inc. has received approval from Colorado State's Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS), to drill at its Tallahassee Uranium Project. Click here Future Metals NL FME FME has received notable intercepts in all results returned so far from historical drill core assays, offering further evidence of the strong continuity of platinum group metal (PGM) mineralisation at the Panton Project in Western Australia's northeast. Click here

has received notable intercepts in all results returned so far from historical drill core assays, offering further evidence of the strong continuity of platinum group metal (PGM) mineralisation at the Panton Project in Western Australia's northeast. Click here Blue Star Helium Ltd ( BNL BSNLF welcomes the final approval for partner Vecta to drill the Sammons 315310C helium exploration well within the Serenity prospect in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com