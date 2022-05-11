Advantest's VOICE 2022 Developer Conference to Convene in Scottsdale on May 17-18

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will open its 15th annual VOICE Developer Conference on May 17-18 in Scottsdale, Arizona, affording members of Advantest's international user community an opportunity to improve the efficiency and cost effectiveness of IC testing. At VOICE, registrants will have the opportunity to attend more than 65 technical sessions on the latest test developments and best practices, meet with product experts, listen to stimulating keynote addresses and visit the Partners' Exposition. This year's event reached maximum capacity for both registration and sponsor participation. Alliance ATE and ISE Labs both serve as Headline sponsors this year, with Eurofins EAG Labs and Synopsys taking up the Platinum sponsorships. VOICE also offers a host of networking events to give attendees the opportunity to conduct in-depth discussions on a broad range of current IC test solutions and the future of test.



The detailed VOICE 2022 technical program for Scottsdale is available online at https://voice.advantest.com/scottsdale - tec h nical-program/ . This year's program will focus on crucial topics in the automatic test equipment (ATE) industry, adding technical tracks on topics of High Performance Digital and Emerging New Market Drivers and Trends, including smart data innovation and big data analytics, cyber security, and secure edge and cloud solutions. In addition to the paper presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Advantest R&D engineers and technology experts during the Technology Kiosk Showcase. A workshop day follows VOICE, offering a hands-on learning experience for attendees.

The first day of VOICE opens with a general session and inspiring keynote from David Eagleman, neuroscientist and host of PBS's the Brain. Steve Pateras, vice president marketing and business development at Synopsys will deliver the second keynote prior to the start of the technical sessions and Partners' Expo.

The second day of VOICE will begin with a keynote speech focused on technology trends from recognized industry authority, G. Dan Hutcheson, vice chair of TechInsights. The keynote will be followed by a dynamic "fireside chat" between Dan Hutcheson and Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of Global Operations at Micron Technology. Technical breakout sessions will ensue following the general session.

Learning opportunities at VOICE 2022 span from technical presentations, keynote addresses, a partners' exposition, technology kiosks and a day of workshops, on May 19. VOICE Wor k shop Day offers hands-on sessions covering the latest test methodologies and best practices.

During the conference, follow #VOICE2022 on Twitter @Advantest_ATE to connect. A mobile app for attendees is available through the Apple App and Google Play stores.

About VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Amy Gold

amy.gold@advantest.com

