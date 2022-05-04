Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

("Falcon")

Operational Update – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

04 May 2022 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. FOFOG)) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Stage 3 work programme in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with its joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited ("Origin").

As noted in Falcon's press release published on 25 January 2022, this year will see Falcon and Origin progressing to the Stage 3 work programme of the restated Farm-Out Agreement. Following discussions with Origin, in order to maximise the impact of Stage 3 operations the joint venture has agreed to modify the Stage 3 programme announced previously, which will now include a step out location for one well.

Stage 3 Planned Work Programme includes:

Acquisition of a 58km line of high spec 2D seismic on the Amungee NW-1H well lease area;

Drilling one ~1,000 metre horizontal well on the Amungee NW-1H pad, targeting the Amungee Member (formerly knowns as the Middle Velkerri) B Shale;

Step out location approx. 10km from the Amungee NW-1H pad, drilling a vertical pilot and a ~1,000 metre horizontal well also targeting the Amungee Member B shale;

15 stage fracture stimulation on both horizontal wells;

Extended production testing of between 90 and 180 days on each well;

As previously announced there will also be: follow up core and log analysis of the very encouraging preliminary evaluation of the 2021 Velkerri 76 well results; and further evaluation of the results of the Kyalla 117 N2-1H well to better understand the issues encountered during testing in 2021.



Stage 3 Drilling and 3D Programme Objectives:

The primary objective of the two wells is to: Obtain a production rate over the first 30 days of between 2-3 MMscf/d to support a multi-well pilot programme in 2023/24.



Secondary objectives for the Stage 3 programme are to: Achieve a drill duration of less than 45 days; Characterise natural fracture network and complexity; and Integrate well data with seismic data and assess merits of future 3D seismic surveys in the Beetaloo.



Philip O'Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:

"This is an extremely important period for the Beetaloo Sub-Basin and Falcon believes the modified work programme which now includes a step out location will provide further valuable evidence and help accelerate the programme towards a multi-well pilot programme in CY23/24.

The 2021 EPT and PLT at Amungee NW-1H provided a line of sight to achieving initial production rates in the range of 3+ MMscf/d per 1,000 metre laterals from the Amungee Member B Shale. Together with the large contiguous acreage position offering significant running room, the stacked prospective Amungee Member shale targets with multiple landing zones, and the proximity to the northern flank to integrate future wet gas play support a route to commerciality.

We will continue to update the market on this high-impact and extensive Stage 3 programme over the coming months."

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd's Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited ORG ("Origin") are joint venture partners in respect of the Beetaloo project.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Origin

Origin is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.2 million customer accounts, has approximately 7,500 MW of owner and contracted power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

www.originenergy.com.au

Glossary of terms

2D Two dimensional EP Exploration permit EPT Extended production test km kilometre km2 Square kilometre LNG Liquefied natural gas MMscf/d Million standard cubic feet per day PLT Production logging tool MW Megawatt TCF Trillion cubic feet





