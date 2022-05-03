Free2move Reinforces its Worldwide Leadership in Mobility Business by Acquiring Share Now





Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points in Europe.

About SHARE NOW



As market leader and pioneer of free-floating car sharing, SHARE NOW is represented in 16 major European cities with around 10000 vehicles, including 3000 electric vehicles. About 3.4 million customers already use the service. SHARE NOW offers a sustainable solution for urban mobility and, as part of the mobility offer, contributes significantly to relieving traffic congestion in cities. Each car-sharing car replaces up to 20 private vehicles in urban traffic. SHARE NOW continues to expand its European market leadership in free-floating car-sharing. The mobility provider was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG. It has its headquarters in Berlin.











