HII Awarded Tactical Training Systems Contracts by the Naval Air Warfare Center

MCLEAN, Va., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII HII has been awarded two tactical training systems contracts by the Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake. The first contract, for aircrew electronic warfare tactical training, is a multiple-award, indefinite quantity/indefinite delivery (IDIQ) contract with a total ceiling value of $249 million. The second contract, for tactical integrated threat/target training systems, is also a multiple-award, IDIQ contract with a total ceiling value of $92 million. Both contracts have a five-year continuous ordering period.



Under these contracts, HII will have the opportunity to bid on task orders to provide research, development, engineering, sustainment, upgrades, integration, testing and cybersecurity for the U.S. Navy's tactical and electronic warfare threat systems and tactical threat systems.

"For more than 20 years, HII has been dedicated to the Navy's training missions, providing expertise in Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) cutting edge software, modeling and simulation, engineering, systems integration, networking and virtual technology, as well as large-scale operations and maintenance," said Glenn Goodman, president of LVC Solutions business group within HII's Mission Technologies division. "It is imperative our nation's training environments provide real world mission rehearsal support for our warfighters, and we look forward to continuing to provide the Navy with world class support to the mission."





A photo accompanying this news release is available at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/hii-awarded-tactical-training-system.

HII has a strong history of developing immersive aviation trainers in support of the Navy, receiving the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Commander's Award for Team Performance and the Naval Air Systems Command Commander's Award in Simulation and Training. HII is the prime contractor on the Navy Integrated Training Environment contract to combine operations of live training ranges with the virtual and constructive environment. HII also provides F-15 fighter jet aircrew training for the U.S. Air National Guard and more recently completed the first ever contractor-owned, contractor-operated aircrew training for U.S. Air Forces in Europe/Air Forces Africa.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America's largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

