OTC Markets Group Welcomes Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. NXHNXHSF, a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NXHSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX Market, which will provide increased accessibility and liquidity for U.S. investors," said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. "Next Hydrogen is poised to be a significant contributor to reducing carbon emissions in the US transportation and industrial markets and the OTCQX upgrade supports our long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader audience."

About Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture supported by 39 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com







