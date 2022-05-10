Windshield Repair In San Diego Marks One Year Anniversary

San Diego Windshields LLC and Luke Poel are pleased to announce the first anniversary of the launch of the business. Prior to the launch date, the technicians had several years of experience in the industry. The windshield repair in San Diego team works on all makes and models of automobiles with damage ranging from replacement of broken windshields to repairs for minor scratches and major cracks. Because the services are mobile, repairs are completed quickly at the customer’s location.
San Diego Windshields focuses on convenient and affordable auto glass services for customers throughout the San Diego community. The customer base includes everyone from insurance claims to cash repairs or replacements. The work can be done at the customer’s home or workplace. The auto glass technicians have the training and experience to ensure high-quality products and services at affordable rates. There are no hidden fees or surprise costs once the work is complete.
More information is available at https://sandiegowindshield.com/
Cracks or chips in the windshield which have become large enough to impede the view of the road need a replacement windshield. If the windshield has become shattered, it will also need to be replaced. Smaller areas of damage can possibly be repaired rather than replaced. The cost will be much lower and will prevent the minor damages or defects from growing larger.
The services provided by the licensed and experienced auto glass technicians at San Diego Windshields include auto glass repair, tempered glass replacement, windshield repair, and mobile service. The technicians will work with customers to select the best possible options. The factors which affect the decision include the area of damage, the location of damage, and the costs which may be covered by insurance claims. In any case, the goal is to get the customer back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.
About the Company:
San Diego Windshields LLC offers years of experience in the auto glass industry. The company is a mobile service for speed and convenience to the customer. The service is available throughout the San Diego, California area.
Media Contact
Company Name: San Diego Windshields LLC
Contact Person: Luke Poel
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 (619) 268-8988
Address:4731 Santa Cruz Ave
City: San Diego
State: CA 92107
Country: United States
Website: https://sandiegowindshield.com/
