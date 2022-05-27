Control AI Announces Advanced Trading Tools for DeFi Crypto Marketplaces PancakeSwap and Uniswap



The ControlAI Beta opens with a media preview of its advanced Defi Crypto trading toolset that takes advantage of a cloud-based server backbone & private blockchain node network. The Beta opens in preparation for the BSC Blockchain Launch of ControlAI ($CAI) Token at the end of the Beta Phase.



Today, ControlAI announced the Beta preview of their highly anticipated, web-based DeFi Crypto trading tools. Highlights of the toolset include their coin launch sniper, options to set Stop Losses, Profit Targets, Limit Orders and Trailing Stops on both PancakeSwap and Uniswap. ControlAI also includes a dual-chain wallet which makes it easy to track your entire Ethereum and BSC portfolio. This makes it possible to facilitate and track all your trades in one spot.

This robust software service is powered by an elastic cloud-based server infrastructure that features a private blockchain node network--- ensuring customers get the fastest execution speeds and the most commercially secure operating environment available today.

"In addition to our cloud network, we employ a number of proprietary data driven algorithms including one we call FutureSight. FutureSight is a blockchain mempool scanning technique that allows our tools to predict the future state of the blockchain by up to 15 seconds with an exceptionally high degree of accuracy," says Mr. Book, Director at ControlAI. "15 seconds probably doesn't sound like much to a human, but AI agents can perform thousands of operations in 15 seconds. We're only seeing the beginning of what this technology will be able to accomplish for our traders going forward."

Here are the highlights of ControlAI service:

Standard market orders (anything available on PancakeSwap and Uniswap)

PancakeSwap and Uniswap offline trade execution based on price triggers

Limit Orders, Stop Loss Orders, Take Profit Orders and Trailing Stops

Intelligent gas and acceleration control

Realtime notifications of trade orders

New coin launch sniper tool

Wallet Watcher allows monitoring of any wallet to see their trades in real time

'FutureSight' mempool scanning gives ControlAI users a significant time edge

ControlAI utility Token launching simultaneously with platform, directly powering the entire toolset

Ongoing releases of crypto-focused educational videos

Users can access these powerful tools through the official website at https://controlai.io . The Beta Phase is now open to members of the media. Applications for Beta access can be submitted directly through the Control website.



The Control AI Token ($CAI) is scheduled to launch with its initial offering via presale in June of 2022.



Media and business inquiries can be made via email to mail@controlai.io .



You can also connect with ControlAI's through their social media channels on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/ControlDeFi ), Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/groups/976122586553384 ) and Telegram ( https://t.me/joinchat/cEWOA2EKHVllN2Ix ).

