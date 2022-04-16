Avant Gallery Launches Artmosphere, a Bespoke Interior Design Service

Avant Gallery has officially launched Artmosphere — a bespoke interior design and fine art curatorial service. The professionals at Artmosphere develop and execute full interior design concepts, including fine art, luxury furniture, high-end lighting, décor and objet d'art.

Miami, FL April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The project started with a spacious $5.5 million residence at the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles, with the Avant touch spiraling throughout the 38th story cloud-kissed unit as well as its attached car elevator-powered garage and oceanfront balcony pool. It was an exhibit and calling card, a showcase and a manifesto of the Artmosphere ethos: Live Passionately.



The Porsche Residence



A tour of the residence reveals the sometimes bold, sometimes subtle, always expert eye of Avant’s curatorial and design team, demonstrating the daring approach we can come to expect from Artmosphere.



Being the Porsche Design Tower, it all begins in the garage, which is connected to street level by a car elevator. Here, the artwork includes a Nick Veasey diamond-dusted X-ray image of a Porsche and a BNS street art painting. These pieces awaken the vibrancy, energy and adventure of the Porsche lifestyle.



The garage looks out directly into the living room. Here, the tone becomes even more playful, lending the room to entertaining and making memories. There are pieces by the young prodigy pop artist Skyler Grey including a limited-edition rug and a sculpture featuring his creation, Mickey Lagerfeld, a painting by Pez, a sculpture by Josh Mayhem featuring KAWS, and Becky Rosa’s “Birkream” — a whimsical sculpture reimagining a pink Birkin bag as a melting scoop of ice cream in a waffle cone.



The gallery hallway leads off through the rest of the residence, giving an opportunity to continue the major themes while providing a transitional aesthetic. It features:



● a rare, signed photo of Frank Sinatra by the legendary Terry O’Neill

● a Marcos Anziani oil on canvas

● a set of unique Chanel-inspired silkscreens featuring Olive Oyl by Skyler Grey

● paintings by Daniel Adel



The primary bedroom features sensually captivating limited-edition photography by American lensman Tim Tadder and French nude photographer Guy le Baube, as well as unique sculptural works by Paul Rousso. The artwork breathes a soothing tone into this ultimate oceanfront retreat from the bustling streets of Sunny Isles Beach, Miami that can be seen through the wrap-around floor-to-ceiling windows.



Paul Rousso continues in the office where his signature “Big Money” wall sculpture serves as an apt centerpiece, finished out with a graffiti painting by BNS and an abstract mandala painting by Juan Restrepo. These works balance out the office and make it as much a place for creative inspiration as work.



The secondary bedroom focuses on the theme of tranquil luxury, with photography by Tim Tadder, a Louis Vuitton-inspired artwork by Skyler Grey, and a deconstructed portrait of Marilyn Monroe by French painter Florian Eymann.



Altogether, the space matches and balances the opulent architecture with a diverse but coherent fine art collection and exquisite furnishings cross-pollinating mid-century modern aesthetics with contemporary posh. The overall effect is positive and effervescent, audacious and culturally rich — the perfect Miami home.



Entering the Artmosphere



This exciting launch of Artmosphere brings the incredible roster of Avant Gallery into your home or office along with fine furnishings and décor. With some of the most exciting contemporary artists — including early, mid and established voices from around the world — Avant is able to bring lasting artistic experiences to a new set of clients.



The new venture highlights what Avant Gallery has always been about: uniting fine art with the luxury lifestyle.



Founded in 2007 in Miami Beach by entrepreneur and gallerist Dmitry Prut, Avant has made fine contemporary art approachable by opening locations in luxury wings of malls and high-end shopping destinations.



This accessible concept coincides with an ambitious spirit — delivering stunning exhibitions, immersive installations and performance experiences into an environment where art, culture and luxury converge.



Their locations in Miami, New York City, Dubai and West Palm Beach have integrated experimentation with the way we live. And now, Avant is taking it one step further.



With Artmosphere, that mission to enrich and promote contemporary art on the world stage expands to include creating innovative interior design concepts. This new platform gives Avant Gallery a way to develop new, customized approaches in lifestyle design driven by contemporary art. It’s a fully bespoke, 360-degree service that inspires clients to live passionately.



For more information, please visit www.artmosphere.net.

