Brilliant Earth Expands Showroom Footprint with Opening in Bethesda, MD

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the "Company") BRLT, an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced its newest showroom opening in Bethesda, Maryland. This marks the sixteenth showroom for Brilliant Earth and advances the Company's initiative to deliver an omnichannel experience to consumers nationally. As the second location for the greater D.C. metro area, the Company's showrooms complement its innovative digital channels, which together allow customers to shop for jewelry how, when and where they want, and in a way that transitions seamlessly between an online and in-person shopping experience.



The Bethesda showroom is located at 4733 Elm Street in Bethesda Row, exuding a sense of joyful luxury. The contemporary showroom is situated in a premium shopping location that matches perfectly with the luxury offering that Brilliant Earth provides. Accepting both walk-ins and scheduled appointments, the showroom offers a personalized one-on-one experience that is educational, approachable and enjoyable. In-store consultations are supported by its digital channels, including try-on visualization, ring stacking and more.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to our showroom in Bethesda and are incredibly proud of the omnichannel and experiential approach that our retail locations deliver to our customers," said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. "Our showrooms play an integral role in our growth strategy and provide an opportunity to showcase our unique designs as well as our dedicated and knowledgeable jewelry specialists who are passionate about sharing our mission with our customers. We are committed to bringing transparency, sustainability, compassion and inclusivity to the fine jewelry shopping experience, both in Bethesda and globally through our omnichannel model."

To celebrate the opening announcement of the Bethesda location, The Brilliant Earth Foundation has partnered with local food bank, Bethesda Cares . The Brilliant Earth Foundation supports important causes in its local showroom communities, acting as an extension to nationwide and global efforts that drive the larger company mission. Bethesda Cares was selected by Brilliant Earth's employees in the D.C. region for its work alleviating food insecurities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bethesda showroom joins Brilliant Earth's retail locations in key markets including: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Seattle, and Washington D.C. For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .

Brilliant Earth Showroom Imagery Here

PRESS CONTACT

Jordana Jaffe

Senior Manager, PR and Brand Partnerships, Brilliant Earth

JJaffe@BrilliantEarth.com

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 16 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.