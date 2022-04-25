Sysco's Tom Peck Wins 2022 Houston CIO of the Year

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation SYY, the leading global foodservice distribution company, congratulates Tom Peck, Sysco's executive vice president and chief information and digital officer on being recognized as the 2022 Houston CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards winner in the Super Global category. The prestigious CIO of the Year ORBIE Award is a leading technology executive recognition program honoring the CIOs who are driving innovation and transforming Houston's leading organizations.
"I am very proud to congratulate Tom on this achievement," said Kevin Hourican, Sysco's president and chief executive officer. "He leads the development of many critical customer-facing technology solutions that underpin Sysco's Recipe for Growth business strategy. I'm especially proud of how Tom led the Technology team's work to support the development of more agile ways of operating, supporting our customers seamlessly through all the twists and turns of the past year."
Peck is also actively engaged in helping Sysco advance its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. He is a strong proponent of the TechPact, a CIO member organization focused on DEI in the technology sector. As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and the executive sponsor for Sysco's Veterans Outreach Associate Resource Group (ARG), he has a direct positive impact on the careers of many veterans and the significant role they play in our company's success.
The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer-review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients based upon leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation and engagement in industry and community endeavors.
About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco's 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.
For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.
For more information contact:
Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
Mutschler.Shannon@corp.sysco.com
T 281-584-4059
