Polysleep to Partner with One Tree Planted for Earth Day as Part of its Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability

Montreal, QC, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Canadian mattress company Polysleep has joined the non-profit organization One Tree Planted during Earth Day by planting a tree per online sale from April 18th to April 24th. The initiative reinforces Polysleep commitment to invest in the planet and support local production as part of its pillars to become an industry leader in innovation and sustainability.

"Partnering with One Tree Planted contributes to the mission of global reforestation committed to giving back to the local communities across Canada", says Jeremiah Curvers, Co-founder, and CEO of Polysleep. "As an established industry leader in Canada, we are the most likely to drive significant change and create value for our products and society when driving sustainable innovation."

Among Polysleep main initiatives investing in the planet are the following:

Limiting The Carbon Footprint. Shipping in a box allows delivering 6 mattresses in the same space as a 1 traditional mattress. Green delivery partnership with Chasseurs Courier to deliver in the Montreal area by bicycle and electric vehicles.

A Local Player / Local Producer. Why produce on the other side of the planet? Polysleep collaborates with local suppliers in Montreal and independent physical stores.

No Over-Packaging / Green Packaging. FSC-certified cardboard from Québec, ecological ink, water-based glue, therefore compostable, minimalist & no single-use materials - no over-packaging and pamphlets.

No Waste, No Returned Mattresses Destroyed / Donated to The Community. No mattresses are destroyed; Polysleep gives them a second life while helping the underprivileged by collaborating with more than a hundred organizations across Canada.

In addition, the Earth Day partnership between Polysleep and One Tree Planted significantly supports communities and species. Trees are fundamental to the balance of any ecosystem by cleaning the air, filtering the water, absorbing harmful carbon from the atmosphere, and providing habitat to over 80% of the world's terrestrial biodiversity.

About Polysleep. Founded in 2016 and proudly Canadian, Polysleep is a leading Canadian mattress company driven by the desire to offer the best possible sleeping solutions for a balanced life. With the main goal to promote wellness through sleep, Polysleep remains one of the fastest-growing Canadian start-ups. Investing where it makes sense for their clients, their locally made products reduce costs and carbon footprint while helping the economy with a growing list of partners. Polysleep products offer unparalleled support through their construction. Their unique antimicrobial foam reduces allergies and bacteria to help sleep better.

Visit Polysleep at www.polysleep.ca and their Media Kit for more.

To know more about One Tree Planted visit: https://onetreeplanted.org/pages/about-us

