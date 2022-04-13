Arrowhead Clinic Chiropractic Office In Atlanta Earns Over 1,000 Five Star Reviews

Atlanta, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia -
Arrowhead Clinic, a chiropractor clinic based in Atlanta, GA, is proud to announce that they have surpassed the milestone of 1,000 five-star reviews on Google. Their overall rating on Google remains at 5.0 stars, which indicates that virtually all of the reviews received have been five-star reviews. In one of the most recent reviews, Sheena J. gave them five stars and said, "I have been coming to this clinic for about a month now and the staff is awesome. They not only make you feel better but they make you feel like family."
In another recent review, Solomon S. also gave them five stars and said, "Originally I went here for an accident. However, I have continued to go periodically for adjustments due to my physical. I do CrossFit regularly and Dr. Turner and the staff not only help with Adjustments but also gives great advice around athletic activity stretching and mobility. I would be remiss if I didn't mention the staff at the front desk is great."
Dr. Summer Turner, doctor of chiropractic at Arrowhead Clinic, says, "Welcome to Arrowhead Clinic. Your Atlanta, Georgia chiropractic specialist is dedicated to family chiropractic care and spinal health. Join our thousands of patients who have found relief from lower back pain, sciatica pain, whiplash injuries, and migraines. Our more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Google are evidence enough that we provide effective chiropractic care."
And because car accidents are one of the primary causes of personal injuries, Arrowhead Clinic has been instrumental in allowing hundreds of thousands of accident victims to get back their life after suffering a broad range of injuries. These injuries have deeply affected the everyday lives of many of their chiropractic patients, resulting in a lot of pain and limited mobility. The Arrowhead Clinic Atlanta chiropractors tailor-fit the treatment plans to provide the necessary care for each of the patient's unique needs, pain levels, and conditions.
It is important to note that the strong forces caused by the collision caused the body of the victim to undergo a lot of stress. And injuries can vary in severity, ranging from a few bumps and bruises to paralysis or even death. Thus, it is advisable not to leave anything to chance and to ensure that one gets medical care after the accident even if it seems one feels fine. At Arrowhead Clinic they will conduct chiropractic exams, including a physical exam where a licensed chiropractor will feel the spine for any misalignments. The chiropractor will also request for an x-ray to find out if there are any injuries that could not be felt during the initial examination. Treatment will be different for each patient and each injury. And the patient's health and age will also be taken into account when it comes to developing the customized treatment plan.
Meanwhile, while they are specialists in auto accident injuries, they can also provide chiropractic care for most kinds of pain and injuries. These include: Achilles tendinitis; ankle sprains; carpal tunnel syndrome; frozen shoulder/ adhesive capsulitis; golfer's / tennis elbow; hamstring pulls/ strains; hip flexor/psoas tendinitis; hip pain; iliotibial band syndrome; knee sprains; lower back pain; neck pain; patellar tendinitis; plantar fasciitis; rotator cuff strains; sciatica; shin splints; TMJ; tension headaches/ migraines; and whiplash.
Launched in 1977, Arrowhead Clinic has team-leading chiropractors and car accident doctors in 17 clinics throughout the state of Georgia. They have treated over 400,000 accident victims during the last 40 years and they have established a reputation of being leaders in the industry. They have in-house x-ray that they can use to diagnose injuries during the patient's first appointment. But while they are focused on car accident injuries, they can also treat the usual types of pain and injuries.
People who would like to learn more about the services provided by their car accident doctors and chiropractors can check out the Arrowhead Clinic Chiropractor Atlanta at https://arrowheadclinicchiropractoratlanta.business.site/posts/3816762255370577530 or contact them on the telephone at (770) 961-7246. They are open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Friday and 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday.
###
For more information about Arrowhead Clinic Chiropractor Atlanta, contact the company here:
Arrowhead Clinic Chiropractor Atlanta
Dr. Summer Turner
(770) 961-7246
3695 Cascade Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Dr. Summer Turner
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.