Energy Sector First Quarter Highlights- Capital Gains Report

US Energy Sector Outperformed the Overall US Market +32.53% vs. -6.81%

The Top Performing Sub-Industries include Integrated Oil and Gas (36.95%), Coal & Consumable Fuels (36.56%), and Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (36.22%).

Viking Energy Group VKIN , Southwestern Energy SWN , Gevo Inc. GEVO and Ocean Power Technologies OPTT Made Highlights in Q1



NAPLES, Fla., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalGainsReport.com, a website highlighting emerging small-cap equities, reports first-quarter highlights from the US Energy Sector. The sector outperformed the overall markets +32.53% vs. -6.81%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc. VKIN announced two new acquisitions to add to a growing portfolio of diversified energy assets. VKIN's new assets include Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment Technology and Electric Transmission & Open Conductor Technologies. The acquisitions add to Viking's already diverse holdings which include oil & gas interests, carbon capture technology, and a renewable green biodiesel production facility. The company's fiscal Q1 earnings have not been announced yet.

Southwestern Energy SWN announced Q4 & FY 2021 results and 2022 Q1 & FY guidance in February. Simply Wall St. forecast SWN to post earnings per share of US$1.25 next year compared to a net loss per share of US$0.032 last year.

Gevo Inc. GEVO signed a "take-or-pay" agreement with Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to supply 75 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) per year for seven years.

Ocean Power Technologies OPTT announced its revenues grew 53% to $484,000 in the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 compared to $317,000 for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, driven by MAR and the growth of Strategic Consulting Services.

