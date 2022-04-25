Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group Launches New Website

Purchasing a new home can feel like a daunting task, often compounded by the complexity of financing, paperwork, and conditions. With this in mind, getting the right professional help can be vital in making or breaking the purchase of any property.

There are also different considerations for finance solutions depending on whether the property is a first-time purchase, an upgrade or relocation, or a refinancing project to free up some capital. It can be off-putting to some to take on this level of complexity, which is why many Florida residents keep renting instead of going ahead and purchasing their property.

Going it alone with funding a house purchase is unlikely to prove fruitful without deep mortgage market expertise. The expert team at Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group in South Florida has re-launched their website with a whole suite of tools and resources to help their clients find the most competitive products on the market, plus navigating the processes and requirements of applying.

Types of product

Even a quick search for financial products throws up potentially thousands of results. On the one hand, this means there are plenty of choices, but this can also have its downsides. On the other hand, knowing which option fits individual circumstances is a tough choice. On the other hand, this is where an expert such as Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group earn their bread.

From conventional mortgages to refinance loans and every option in between, Gold Star’s professionals walk customers through the finer details. Specific financing deals include:

First home purchases.

Upsizing to meet more extensive family requirements.

Refinancing to get a better rate.



A Gold Star reputation

Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group has developed a first-class reputation among its clients. Refined lending practices are always adopted, along with a broad portfolio of lending solutions. Gold Star refuses to turn its back on any client’s requirements, from perfect credit scores to poor financial situations.

Tools and resources

As part of their new website launch, the Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group team has also compiled a suite of tools for clients to help size up their borrowing capacity and check their finances for overall health. Payments can also be calculated to figure out the difference between renting or mortgaging a property and the tax implications for each scenario. There are also tools to work out the most efficient approach for customers looking to consolidate debts or repay their mortgage early.

Payments can be made online, and any adjustments or queries can be made in the customer’s secure online account. Creativity is also the order of the day for customers of Gold Star Group. Customers can be sure of a genuine ‘whole of market search from conventional loans to reverse mortgages, along with every option. The firm’s blog also offers a wealth of resources on all things financial, mainly to Florida residents.

The Group is run by the Ballard family team and hand-picked experts to get the best possible mortgage options for their clients.

