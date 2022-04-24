APMI Wellness Center Shares the Benefits of Emsculpt and Emsella Treatments

APMI Wellness Center is a highly rated practice specializing in regenerative medicine. The team uses an innovative concept through which all services are designed to enhance a quality lifestyle.

Chevy Chase, MD – April 24, 2022 – APMI Wellness Center recently shared the benefits of Emsculpt NEO and Emsella treatments. The team brings the latest trends in cosmetic surgery Chevy Chase and other traditional practices that enhance the quality of life. They are highly trained and have years of experience; hence, they are best positioned to offer comprehensive services.

APMI Wellness Center specializes in Emsculpt NEO, a surgical practice that burns fat cells while building muscle mass at the same time. The FDA-approved procedure is a safe bet because it treats almost every part of the body to achieve the patient’s desired outcomes. The procedure is also painless and non-invasive, making it a lesser intimidating procedure. Patients might experience some unpleasantness, but it diminishes over time. Emsculpt NEO Chevy Chase practices combine two treatments into one, with short sessions: at least four days a week. There is no downtime required so that patients can fix the sessions in their everyday schedules.

Emsella is a treatment used to improve pelvic floor strength. It involves using electromagnetic energy to allow the muscles to contract rapidly. It offers multiple benefits for patients struggling with urinary incontinence and bladder control issues. The best thing is that it allows patients to remain fully clothed since it is not invasive. In addition, Emsella Chevy Chase procedures reduce the number of leaks that patients experience through advanced technology. Therefore, they can be more confident since their strengthened pelvic muscles have everything under control.

About APMI Wellness Center

APMI Wellness Center is a premium brand providing a wide range of cosmetic surgery, regenerative medicine, and aesthetic services under one roof. The wellness office uses the latest technology and cutting-edge techniques to meet different patients’ needs.

