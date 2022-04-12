United States Automated Material Handling Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:25:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- United States Automated Material Handling Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



Market Overview



The United States Automated Material Handling Market was valued at USD 8920.47 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period



- United States is the most advanced economies in the world. The country's manufacturing sector, which is a huge source of demand for the AMH market, hinges on the dominant US economy, which accounts for 82% of the region's economic output.

- The country has high trading profile, coupled with highly active e-commerce sector, which increased the demand for warehouse space.

- According to CBRE, the available amount of warehouse and distribution space in the United States hit a 16-year low after a second-quarter (2017) decline in the availability rate that was triggered in a large part by the healthy economy and a slowdown in construction.

- This has created a competitive environment among all the logistics players in the country, encouraging them to either increase their warehouse establishments or increase the efficiency of current warehouses establishments by automating the operations, which contrubuted the growth of the market studied significantly.



Scope of the Report



Automated material handling equipment eliminates the need for human interference in a material handling process. Continuous rise in demand for automation with the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, in different industries like food and beverages, retail, general manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and post & parcel has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling the equipment. Type of equipment such as AS/RS, AGV, conveyor, palletizer, and sortation systems are considered under the scope of the market.

Key Market Trends



AGV's to Witness Highest Growth



- AGVs are creating a mark in the domain of manufacturing operations, like automotive plants, and are making their way into food and beverage and consumer packaging applications, replacing manned forklifts for moving raw materials and finished products around the plant.

- AGVs can be used in a wide variety of industries and get significant efficiency gains, but the return on investment factors also depend on the nature of business, type of load, deployment location, vehicle efficiency, supporting infrastructure, and shift times.

- For example, according to a recent study conducted by Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, a prominent AGV vendor in the global market, average year cost over a 5 year period for operating five AGVs is about one third of the average cost for operating two manual forklift trucks.

- Also, John Bean Technologies AB (JBT) suggest that installing multiple AGVs as a fleet fetches good returns when compared to single systems. The company suggests that installing a fleet of ten units cold fetch 156 time more savings when compared to a single system.

- Such factors contribute significantly to the growth of the market studied in the segment.



Competitive Landscape



The United States automated material handling market is fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by the companies in the country to sustain the intense competition.



- May 2018 - Bastian acquired Peach State Integrated Technologies. The acquired entity was into engineering, supply chain consulting, and material handling integration. The acquisition took place with an intent to offer its clients knowledgeable supply chain professionals and expanded network of services.

- March 2018 - Dematic launched its Robotics Center of Excellence in the United States to cater to the exceeding demands of the market through innovation. The demand in the region has been exceeding the expectations of the company and it is already 25% ahead of its plans for the country.



