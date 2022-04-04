Passive RADAR Market: Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 04 Apr 2022 04:44:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Passive RADAR Market in North America is projected to grow with a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.



The Passive RADAR Market in North America is projected to grow with a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.



- The defense sector is expected to be the major market for the adoption of passive radar systems, to detect low flying aircraft and shape dependent stealth aircraft, during the forecast period.

- The response speed of radar for the detected target and classifying it as a threat are likely to be the crucial factors, while the effects of noise and clutter can affect detection adversely. Additionally, the lack of enough environmental radio and electromagnetic waves in the target area can render the passive radar systems useless. This is much more evidenced by the long-practiced warfare tactics that render all signal broadcasting systems/towers as primary targets to disrupt quick dispersion of information.

Key Market Trends



Defense Segment Has the Largest Market Share Currently



Currently, the defense segment has the largest market share in the passive radars market in North America. The use of stealth technology in the design of newer generation fighter jets is widespread currently, and it plays a crucial role in military affairs. On the other hand, research on counter stealth threats has also gained considerable attention these days. Passive radar has advanced a long way over the past two decades, due to the advancements in technology and increased investment from the armed forces and research institutions. Few companies are developing advanced air defense systems with passive sensor systems that will offer the silent power of early warning and air situation picture without the use of active radars, to the air defense system, till it is time for engagement, thereby, reducing the risk of detection and engagement by hostile forces. The recent advancements made by China and Russia in stealth fighter jets has raised concern for the United States that has, over the past, invested more on stealth technology rather than counter stealth systems. China's J-20A and Russia's Su-57 are expected to compel the countries in the region, to opt for defensive systems, like passive radars, in the coming years.



United States Currently Dominates the North American Passive RADAR Market



In 2019, the United States has the largest Market Share in the North American Passive RADAR Market. The country is also expected to continue its domination in the market during the forecast period. The United States is the largest defense spender in the world. In addition to enhancement in capabilities, the country also allocates huge sums of money in the R&D of potential technologies that can augment its battlefield capabilities. Historically, the United States has placed limited emphasis on developing passive radar systems. Nevertheless, the design and deployment of stealth aircraft by potential adversaries, like Russia and China, have encouraged investments into the development of advanced passive radar systems. The financial boost to the R&D of passive radar systems is anticipated to augment the research in passive radar technology, in the country, over the upcoming period. Raytheon has fielded several passive radars for the US military over the years. The patriot air defense system, currently in operational with the army, includes the MPQ-65A radar, which is a passive radar. The army operates more than 60 MPQ-65 radars across 15 patriot battalions. In addition to companies like Lockheed-Martin Corporation and Raytheon Company, universities and public and private entities in the country, such as the Air Force Research Labs, are keenly investing in the persistent R&D of advanced passive radar systems in the region. For instance, the researchers at the University of Washington operate a distributed passive radar exploiting FM broadcasts, to study ionospheric turbulence at altitudes of 100 km and ranges out to 1,200 km. Thus, the market in focus is expected to grow in the United States, fueled by the technological opportunities and the emergence of stealth-based threats from foreign adversaries. Also, the ongoing research, related to various potential applications of passive radars, is expected to foster the imminent growth in the adoption of passive radar technologies by both commercial and defense end users.

Competitive Landscape



SRC Inc., ERA AS (Omnipol Group), Hensoldt Holding Germany GmbH, Indra Sistemas SA, Raytheon Company are some of the major players in the market. Players are unveiling new advanced passive RADAR models that help them tap into new markets. For instance, in June 2019, ELTA Systems unveiled the Next Generation Multi-Sensor ELM-2084 MMR Radar that fuses additional ELTA sensors to the main MMR system thereby providing an active, passive, and combined Air Situational Picture (ASP) at the Paris Air Show. Such developments are expected to make the market more competitive in the years to come.



