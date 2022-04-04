Electronically Scanned Array Radar Market: Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 04 Apr 2022 04:24:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- The electronically scanned array radar market is projected to record a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.



The electronically scanned array radar market is projected to record a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.



- The increasing demand for obtaining real-time information in warfare situations and the growing need for the quick and timely detection of fast-moving targets in the battlefield are some of the major drivers for the growth of the market.

- Electronically scanned array radars are constantly evolving, in terms of capabilities, due to the ongoing developments in frequency bands. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth in demand for these radars.

Click Here to Download Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85252



Key Market Trends



Active Electronically Scanned Array Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



Based on segmentation by type, the active electronically scanned array (AESA) segment had the highest market share in 2019, and it is further projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The use of the AESA radars has been increasing, as most of the new-generation fighter aircraft are being equipped with AESA systems. These Radars are integrated on several fighter jet models, like F-35, F-22, Dassault Rafale, Boeing F/A-18E/F aircraft, and Eurofighter Typhoon, which are among the most selling fighter jets currently. Northrop Grumman, one of the largest producers of AESA radars in the world, received an order for its APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) in February 2020, to upgrade 72 F-16 aircraft of the US Airforce, in order to meet a joint emergent operational need raised by the US Northern Command for homeland defense. In November 2019, the company had announced that it had delivered its 500th AN/APG-81 fire control AESA radar for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. F-35 has been one of the most selling fighter aircraft in history, with a total of 134 jets delivered in 2019. The company further aims to deliver 141 F-35s in 2020. Thus, the demand for AESA radars is projected to increase, driven by the increased deliveries of the aircraft that use these radars.



Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is currently experiencing an increase in military procurements, with the countries in the region, like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, being some among the largest military spenders in the world. In India, ELTA, an Israel-based company, equipped 58 Indian Air Force Jaguar jets with AESA radars as part of the upgrade plan in the last four years. Recently, the country locally produced its own active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. In February 2019, India's Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) displayed its indigenous active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, which is meant for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). About 100 of these radar systems have been ordered by the Indian Air Force. In addition, other countries in the region are emphasizing on developing their own ESA radars. In 2018, an Australian-based radar company, CEA, displayed its own CEATAC dual-band radar for the first time at Land Forces Asia 2018. CEATAC was a fully digital AESA fixed-face phased-array radar that could fit on small land platforms. Such developments are expected to increase the market prospects for ESA radars in the region in the years to come.

Download PDf Sample For More Information: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85252​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, and Israel Aerospace Industries are some of the prominent players in the market. As most of the contracts for ESA radars are long term, companies are trying to attract new customers by showcasing their newer generation radars that have better capabilities and lower system weights, as compared to the older ones. For instance, in December 2019, Leonardo announced the first flight trials of its Osprey 50 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, which is a new, larger-aperture variant of the company's Osprey surveillance radar. Such innovations are expected to help the players in gaining new contracts and tapping new markets, thereby, increasing their market shares.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Electronically Scanned Array Radar Market: Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.