North America Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market: Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report and Forecast: 2022-2031

The North America airport baggage handling systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

- North America registered growth in air traffic of about 3.8% in 2019. As several of the major airports are operating close to their maximum passenger capacity, the airports are opting for advanced systems that can improve the airport operations and reduce the delays. The increased traffic growth in the North America region is leading to an increased demand for more efficient airport baggage-handling systems, and this is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

- Construction of new airports, as well as terminal expansion, is expected to provide further growth opportunities for the manufacturers of airport baggage handling systems during the forecast period.

- The increasing emphasis on airport security, as well as advanced technologies, for passenger baggage screening, is expected to support the growth of the market in the years to come.

Key Market Trends



Modernization and Construction of New Airports Driving the Growth of the North America Baggage Handling Market



Baggage handling at small airports is a relatively simpler matter, whereas, in large airports, the process is far more complex and can have a significant impact on cost and quality of service. Increased passenger traffic has simultaneously increased the baggage volume, which is the primary reason for the adoption of automated systems at the airport. Baggage handling systems are being designed and modified to solve bottlenecks that occur during peak times. For instance, recently, Miami International Airport unveiled its new baggage handling system. The new system worth USD 324 million is expected to increase the speed and efficiency of baggage screening and delivery for flights at the airport's Central and South terminals. The system features 12 new CTX 9800 explosives detection systems, 102 mobile inspection tables in an 18,000-square-foot baggage reconciliation area, and nearly nine miles of the conveyor belt. The system can screen more than 7,000 bags per hour. Several other airports in North America have either recently upgraded or plans to upgrade their baggage handling system in the next few years.



The United States is Anticipated to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



According to the US Department of Transportation, the number of air passengers traveling to or from the US has increased from 166 million in 2011 to close to 250 million in 2019. However, the growth in terms of infrastructure modernization or expansion has fallen far behind compared to the growth in the number of air passengers. The US airports are usually funded with federal grants through the FAA's Airport Improvement Program (AIP), a local user-fee called the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC), and airport-generated revenue from tenant rents and fees. Several airports need new investments to maintain and modernize their infrastructure. Lack of funding over the past two decades has resulted in several airports operating under crowded environment. According to Airports Council International-North America, airports in this region require over USD 128 billion in infrastructure upgrades over a five-year period, with over 50% of those needs coming within airport terminals. Several airports like Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Kansas City International Airport and Chicago's O'Hare Airport in the last few years have launched their modernization projects worth billions of dollars. As the airports undergo a major expansion, there will be demand generated for new and advanced systems like automated baggage handling systems. Hence, the North America airport baggage handling systems market in the US is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The North America Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market comprises of prominent players like SITA, Vanderlande Industries, Siemens AG, Daifuku Co., Ltd., and BEUMER GROUP among others. The industry saw a lot of market consolidation since 2016, due to the increased spending in software and IT solutions. Various contracts received by the players in the recent past have helped the companies to strengthen their market presence. In January 2019, PCL Construction in a joint venture with BEUMER Group signed a master agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) for Toronto Pearson International Airport's Baggage 2025 initiative. The GTAA is planning to upgrade Toronto Pearson's baggage-handling operations, with a state-of-the-art, automated system. As part of the agreement, BEUMER's automated tote-based baggage transport and sortation system, CrisBag will be installed at Toronto Pearson airport.



