Safe-T Group Reports Record Annual Revenue of $10.3 Million Representing Over 110% Growth

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) ("Safe-T" or the "Company"), a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced record financial results for the three-month period and the year ended December 31, 2021.



Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021, reached a quarterly record high of $3,773,000, an increase of 191% compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. Revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2021, reached an annual record $10,281,000, an increase of more than 110% compared to results reported for the full year ended December 31, 2020. Annual and quarterly revenues exceeded the Company's previously announced preliminary estimated revenues of $10 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Gross profit for the three - month period ended December 31, 2021, amounted to $2,105,000, an increase of 335% compared to the corresponding period in 2020. Gross profit for the full year ended December 31, 2021, amounted to $5,136,000, an increase of 115% compared to the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T, said, "We are proud of our record results in fiscal 2021, lifted by strong organic growth of our privacy business as well as by our penetration into the consumer market, together resulting in record revenues crossing the $10 million annual mark for the first time. Our business is expanding quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, driven by growing interest in cybersecurity and privacy by consumers, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises, reinforcing the value of having diverse and complementary offerings. Furthermore, due to the current geopolitical situation, the need for effective cybersecurity and privacy tools such as those created by Safe-T, is greater than ever. We intend to capitalize on the momentum we are seeing across our various business lines and continue to expect substantial growth in 2022 and beyond. Key to our plans in the coming year will be expanding the depth, breadth and reach of each of our business segments through the launch of new software solutions for cybersecurity and privacy, supporting additional mobile platforms, as well as the first designed solution for desktop computers."

2021 Highlights and Recent Business Developments

During 2021, we implemented a focused strategy to provide advanced solutions for critical needs in the cybersecurity and privacy markets.

Accelerating Consumer Business:

Acquisition of CyberKick Ltd. ("CyberKick"): the acquisition significantly contributed to growth of the Company as its consumer privacy and cybersecurity products gained traction in large geographic markets.

Cybersecurity for Consumers: we launched the first generation of iShield™, our most advanced cybersecurity product for consumers, quickly adding a new layer of protection to help consumers and small and mid-sized businesses defend against emerging ransomware attacks.

Privacy for Consumers: at the beginning of 2022, our newest consumer privacy solution is close to the 15,000-subscriber milestone. In addition, we launched a new malvertising protection product for Apple iOS devices, named Ad Blocker Pro.



Expanded Enterprise Business:

3% annual growth in 2021. During the year, the enterprise privacy business launched its next generation IP Proxy network product targeting larger businesses and B2B customer markets. We also launched a new enterprise data collection solution, or Data Collection-as-a-Service ("DCaaS"), enabling unlimited collection of online, public, web-based data for business analytics and secured a first DCaaS project with a global data services company. Our enterprise privacy business also gained momentum in the Asia-Pacific region with over 75 new clients, including e-commerce and NFT (Non-Fungible Token) organizations. Cybersecurity for Enterprises: recent geopolitical events reinforced the growing demand and need for solid tools for overcoming new threats. Safe-T and TerraZone Ltd. ("TerraZone") collaborated to advance global sales, marketing, and development of our ZoneZero® Zero Trust network access software technology, targeting global enterprises.

"Despite extreme market volatility, we have full confidence in our short- and long-term business plans and in our ability to capitalize on the strong growth, which we believe will continue throughout this year and beyond. Our team has already implemented several strategic cost reduction initiatives, such as our recent development and distribution partnership with TerraZone for our ZoneZero® enterprise security solution, which we expect to lower our total expenses beginning from the third quarter of 2022. We enter fiscal 2022 well positioned with new products and a more effective and efficient operation, and we expect to continue to grow while providing significant value for our stakeholders," concluded Mr. Daniel.

Chen Katz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Safe-T, commented, "Our consumer and enterprise privacy unit has made exceptional progress in terms of its offering and growth, despite ongoing legal proceedings brought by Luminati Networks Ltd. (now, Bright Data). Over the last two years, Bright Data has filed several intellectual property-related complaints against multiple companies in the IP Proxy sector, which we believe are aimed primarily to disrupt competition and hinder innovation. In December 2021, we successfully demonstrated that Bright Data's first complaint against us was without merit and that case was dismissed without prejudice and without monetary payment or effect on our ongoing business. In June 2021, Bright Data filed another action against us which is still ongoing and as in the first case, we continue to disagree with Bright Data's claims and are consistently challenging their patentability of Bright Data's patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). To-date, the USPTO has preliminarily agreed with our positions that Bright Data's patents are likely unpatentable. Despite Bright Data's tactics and the expense of patent litigation in the United States, we intend to continue to vigorously defend our consumer and enterprise privacy operations, and our ability to offer our unique technology and solutions to customers."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021:

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to $3,773,000 (Q4.2020: $1,295,000). The growth is attributed to the increase in enterprise privacy business revenues and the consolidation of CyberKick's revenues following the completion of its acquisition on July 4, 2021.

Cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1,668,000 (Q4.2020: $811,000). The increase is mainly a result of growth in revenue in the enterprise privacy business which involves higher costs related to internet service providers, as well as the consolidation of CyberKick's cost of revenues, mainly in traffic acquisition costs for third party products.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1,900,000 (Q4.2020: $754,000). The increase is attributed to the consolidation of CyberKick's research and development expenses, the development and support of new products, as well as an increase in the Company's salary costs and share-based compensation.

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $2,809,000 (Q4.2020: $1,320,000). The increase is primarily attributed to the consolidation of CyberKick's sales and marketing expenses, primarily in support of its products'advertising costs,as well as to an increase in the Company's salary costs and share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $2,599,000 (Q4.2020: $1,289,000). The increase is mainly due to higher professional fees, predominantly legal, in connection with patent-related proceedings brought by and against Bright Data Ltd., as well as an increase in overall salary and share-based compensation costs.

5 basic loss per ordinary share (Q4.2020: net loss of $5,009,000, or $0.28 basic loss per ordinary share). The increase in IFRS net loss is a result of the items discussed above. Non-IFRS net loss in the fourth quarter of.2021 totaled $3,029,000, or $0.101 basic loss per ordinary share (Q4.2020: loss of $2,205,000, or $0.131 basic loss per ordinary share).



Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021:

Revenues in 2021 amounted to $10,281,000 (2020: $4,886,000). The growth is attributed to the increase in enterprise privacy business revenues and the consolidation of CyberKick's revenues following the completion of its acquisition on July 4, 2021.

Cost of revenues in 2021 totaled $5,145,000 (2020: $2,499,000). The increase is mainly a result of growth in revenue in the enterprise privacy business which involves higher costs related to internet service providers, as well as the consolidation of CyberKick's cost of revenues, mainly in traffic acquisition costs for third party products.

Research and development expenses in 2021 totaled $4,771,000 (2020: $2,202,000). The increase is attributed to the consolidation of CyberKick's research and development expenses related to new and existing products, as well as to an increase of Company's salary costs and share-based compensation.

Sales and marketing expenses in 2021 totaled $8,348,000 (2020: $4,215,000). The increase is primarily attributed to the consolidation of CyberKick's sales and marketing expenses, primarily in its products advertising costs, as well as to an increase of Company's salary costs and share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses in 2021 totaled $7,013,000 (2020: $4,197,000). The increase is mainly due to higher professional fees, predominantly legal, in connection with patent-related proceedings brought by and against Bright Data Ltd., as well as to an increase of Company's salary costs and share-based compensation.

,000, or $0.48 basic loss per ordinary share (2020: net loss of $7,845,000, or $0.71 basic loss per ordinary share). The increase in IFRS net loss is a result of the items discussed above. Non-IFRS net loss in 2021 totaled $10,301,000, or $0.381 basic loss per ordinary share (2020: loss of $6,153,000, or $0.561 basic loss per ordinary share).



The following table presents the reconciled effect of the non-cash expenses/income and certain expenses further described below, on the Company's net loss for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and for the three-month periods ended December 30, 2021 and 2020:



For the year Ended

December 31, For the Three-Month

Period Ended

December 31, (thousands of U.S. dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss for the period 13,125 7,845 4,520 5,009 Issuance costs - 156 - - Amortization and impairment of intangible assets and goodwill 2,112 3,781 1,126 2,145 Share-based compensation 2,356 742 955 393 Changes in fair value of finance liabilities,including measurement of contingent consideration (1,644 ) (2,987 ) (590 ) 266 Total adjustment 2,824 1,692 1,491 2,804 Non-IFRS net loss 10,301 6,153 3,029 2,205

Balance Sheet Highlights:

As of December 31, 2021, shareholders' equity totaled $23,692,000, or approximately $0.79 per outstanding American Depository Shares (ADSs) as of December 31, 2021, compared to shareholders' equity of $16,216,000 on December 31, 2020. The increase is mainly due to the Company's February 2021 registered direct offering and warrants exercises, partially offset by the Company's operating loss during the year.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and short-term investments balance aggregated $9,715,000, compared to $11,017,000 on December 31, 2020.

Additional details on the Company's financials, products and strategy will be available soon on the Company's website here.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this press release contains non-IFRS financial measures of net loss for the periods presented that exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, non-cash issuance and acquisition expenses and the revaluation of finance liabilities at fair value[, including measurement of contingent consideration]. The Company's management believes the non-IFRS financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's ongoing operations. Management also uses both IFRS and non-IFRS information in evaluating and operating its business internally, and as such deemed it important to provide this information to investors. The non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and the financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables herein.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage, and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Safe-T's zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world's fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its outlook for the future, its intention to capitalize on the momentum the Company is seeing in the business and continued substantial growth in 2022, its plans to expand the depth, breadth and reach of each of its business segments through the launch of new software solutions for cybersecurity and privacy supporting additional mobile platforms as well as the first designed for desktop computers in 2022, its belief that the strong growth will continue throughout this year and beyond, that the recent development and distribution partnership with TerraZone will lower the Company's total expenses beginning in the third quarter of 2022, its belief that the combination of new products and cost cutting efforts better positions Safe-T to continue to grow while providing significant value for its stakeholders and the potential outcomes of the litigation involving intellectual property-related complaints. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD)

December 31, 2021 2020 (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,828 11,017 Short-term investments 5,887 - Trade receivables 1,496 645 Other receivables 713 897 Total current assets 11,924 12,559 Non-current assets: Long-term restricted deposits 84 89 Long-term deposit 65 50 Property and equipment, net 119 144 Right of use assets 451 543 Goodwill 10,998 5,387 Intangible assets, net 7,013 4,201 Total non-current assets 18,730 10,414 Total assets 30,654 22,973 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade payables 1,219 274 Other payables 2,839 1,358 Contract liabilities 514 441 Contingent consideration - 915 Derivative financial instruments 488 1,448 Short-term lease liabilities 365 - Total current liabilities 5,425 4,734 Non-current liabilities: Long-term contract liabilities 18 41 Long-term lease liabilities 197 365 Deferred tax liabilities 645 793 Long-term contingent consideration - 684 Liability in respect of the Israeli Innovation Authority 182 140 Total non-current liabilities 1,042 2,023 Total liabilities 6,467 6,757 Equity: Ordinary shares - - Share premium 91,112 71,492 Other equity reserves 16,732 15,256 Accumulated deficit (83,657 ) (70,532 ) Total equity 24,187 16,216 Total liabilities and equity 30,654 22,973

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31, For the Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 10,281 4,886 3,773 1,295 Cost of revenues 5,145 2,499 1,668 811 Gross profit 5,136 2,387 2,105 484 Research and development expenses 4,771 2,202 1,900 754 Sales and marketing expenses 8,348 4,215 2,809 1,320 General and administrative expenses 7,013 4,197 2,599 1,289 Impairment of goodwill 700 2,759 700 1,959 Contingent consideration measurement (684 ) 345 (94 ) (85 ) Operating expenses (20,148 )

(13,718 )

(7,914 )

(5,237 )

Operating loss (15,012 ) (11,331 ) (5,809 ) (4,753 ) Finance income (expenses), net 942 3,240 497 (318 ) Tax benefit 945 246 792 62 Net loss (13,125 ) (7,845 ) (4,520 ) (5,009 ) Basic loss per share* (0.48 ) (0.71 ) (0.15 ) (0.28 ) Diluted loss per share* (0.49 ) (0.84 ) (0.15 ) (0.29 )

* Adjusted retrospectively to reflect a 40:1 reverse share split of our ordinary shares, effective as of October 15, 2021

1 Adjusted retrospectively to reflect a 40:1 reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares, which became effective on October 15, 2021.