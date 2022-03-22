Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notice of Availability of AGM Materials

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
ST HELIER, Jersey, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") CMCLCMCLCMCL)) announces that documents comprising a notice of annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") and a management information circular – solicitation of proxies together with a proxy form are now available at:
https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
The AGM will be held at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Rue de l'Etau, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3WF, Channel Islands on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 commencing at 9:00 a.m. (UK time).
Enquiries:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
|WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Jessica Cave
|Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
|BlytheRay Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
|Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77802131
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.